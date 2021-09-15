NICE Named Global Market Share Leader for Interaction Analytics with Perfect Satisfaction Scores Across All 24 Categories

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized as the Interaction Analytics market share leader, based on a 39.4 percent share of seats by DMG Consulting LLC, a leading independent research and consulting firm. This is the tenth consecutive year in which NICE has been named the market share leader, based on seats in DMG Consulting’s “Interactions Analytics Product and Market Report.” Notably, NICE received the top customer satisfaction score of 5.0 in DMG’s Interaction Analytics Vendor Satisfaction Analysis across all 24 vendor, product capabilities and product effectiveness categories. Click here for a complimentary excerpt from the report.

DMG Consulting's 2021-2022 report attributed NICE with a lead of more than 9 percent in the number of seats over the nearest competitor in the Interaction Analytics market. NICE received a perfect 5.0 customer satisfaction score for product capabilities such as omnichannel capabilities (the ability to capture, aggregate and analyze data from all voice and digital interactions), sentiment analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities as well as real-time capabilities. Also noteworthy, NICE earned a perfect rating for each product effectiveness category, specifically for the solution’s ability to identify and mitigate pandemic-related impacts for customers, and support work at home/remote agents amongst others.

Donna Fluss, President, DMG Consulting, said, “A unique and highly beneficial aspect of Interaction Analytics is its ability to address voice and digital channels and put together a comprehensive story of CX. Looking at feedback in each channel has always been important but gaining visibility into what is happening across channels and enterprise business units is essential to understanding the overall customer journey. This is becoming even more important as activity in digital channels picks up momentum as a result of the digital transformation.”

“Organizations globally are racing to engage in digital conversations as a way to deliver transformative experiences,” said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Workforce & Customer Experience Group. “Having received perfect 5.0 customer satisfaction ratings in DMG’s 2021 Interaction Analytics industry research, we consider it a clear vote of confidence from our customers. We believe it is a direct result of our focus on cutting-edge innovation, such as Enlighten AI, which allows organizations to meet customers at their digital doorstep.”