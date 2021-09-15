California American Water Bestows Awards to Top Performing Businesses During Its Annual Diverse Supplier Recognition Ceremony

California American Water is an industry leader in supporting diverse suppliers. In 2020 The company spent nearly 40 percent or $42 million of its business with minority, women, LGBTQ+ and/or disabled veteran-owned businesses – far exceeding its regulatory goals. The California Public Utilities Commission current diverse business spend goal for regulated is 21.5 percent annually.

California American Water recently held an online event that recognized diverse businesses and other committed contractors as part of its core mission to promote diversity amongst utility contractors and suppliers.

“We’re always strive to hire and do business with those who reflect the communities we serve,” California American Water President Rich Svindland said. “But beyond that, we also realize that our position enables us to support our large contractors in their mission to diversify their subcontracting and procurement partners.”

California American Water has not just endeavored to reach its own spending goals, but it has also worked to create a new culture within the industry that is focused on this critical issue. Every year the company conducts extensive outreach campaigns to local, state and national businesses to ensure they are properly registered as a diverse enterprise in California. The company works with these businesses to ensure they have visibility in the candidate pools utilities consult when looking to hire contractors and other third-party businesses.

California American Water holds an annual diverse supplier conference and showcase which brings together the company’s business managers as well as its major contractors with diverse vendors to be interviewed, to collaborate and to demonstrate their goods and services.

This year, due to COVID-19, the company held a virtual awards ceremony, recognizing business and contractors who have provided good service and a demonstrated commitment to this mission.

“We wanted to recognize the excellent work that our businesses partners have been doing in terms of supporting all of our local businesses,” said California American Water’s Business Performance Director Ed Simon, who heads up the company’s diverse supplier mission. “We gave awards based on performance in varying categories of business size and type as well recognized some of our own folks for their work. In all, it was a tremendous success that was very well received by the viewing audience.”