Henry Schein Names Graham Stanley Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Financial Project Officer

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today announced that it has appointed Graham Stanley as Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Financial Project Officer. In this role, Graham will be responsible for driving Henry Schein’s strategic communications with institutional investors and the securities analyst community as well as providing executive oversight from a financial perspective for several strategic initiatives.

“Graham brings to this new role deep experience in finance management and leadership,” said Steven Paladino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Most recently, Graham served as Chief Financial Officer of Henry Schein’s Global Dental Group, where he provided strong financial leadership for Henry Schein’s largest business. We are pleased to have Graham’s talent and capabilities dedicated to this vital role as we execute on our global strategy to deliver value to investors, Team Schein Members, and other key stakeholders.”

Mr. Stanley is an experienced financial executive with a demonstrated history of advancing change management and profit improvement projects. A graduate of the University of Oxford, with a Master’s Degree in Mathematics, he joined Henry Schein in 2004 and has held a series of increasingly responsible positions. Mr. Stanley’s roles at Henry Schein have included responsibility for financial performance, financial planning, accounting, treasury, acquisition analysis and integration, and other financial operations. Prior to joining Henry Schein, he served as Treasurer of the Instinet Group, Inc., where he established the company’s treasury function.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 21,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government, and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter. 

