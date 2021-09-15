checkAd

ChromaDex Continues to Defend Strong Intellectual Property Portfolio and Plans to Appeal Judge’s Ruling in Patent Infringement Lawsuit

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) issued the following statement:

ChromaDex announced today plans to appeal a September 14 decision granting a Motion for Summary Judgment (MSJ) in its lawsuit for patent infringement against Elysium Health, Inc. (“Elysium”) in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. ChromaDex licenses U.S. Patent No. 8,383,086 (“the ’086 patent”) and U.S. Patent No. 8,197,807 (“the ’807 patent”) from the Trustees of Dartmouth College, which give ChromaDex exclusive rights to the leading NAD precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR).

ChromaDex retains a strong and growing intellectual property portfolio for nicotinamide riboside, consisting of over 20 composition, process, and method of use patents for discoveries relating to NR and other NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) precursors. ChromaDex’s Niagen is backed by 13 published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. Niagen has achieved regulatory acceptance by the world’s four leading regulatory bodies: the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, the European Commission, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia.

A separate lawsuit filed by ChromaDex against Elysium in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, which is distinct from the Delaware case, is set to begin trial on Tuesday, September 21.

For additional information about ChromaDex, please visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:
 ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex delivers Niagen as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen available at www.truniagen.com and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:
 This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to ChromaDex’s plans to file an appeal. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

