Henry Schein Announces New Distribution Leadership Structure to Enhance Customer Experience and Drive Operational Performance

The new structure seeks to harness the benefits of consolidating the management of Henry Schein’s Dental and Medical distribution businesses while continuing to increase the Company’s exposure to faster-growing and higher-margin markets through organic growth and acquisitions.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today a new organizational structure to accelerate the Company’s strategic goals of enhancing customer experience and operational performance.

Henry Schein will create two groups to lead the management globally of its Dental and Medical distribution businesses, as follows:

The North America Distribution Group, led by Brad Connett, CEO. Mr. Connett, who joined the Company in 1997, previously served as President of Henry Schein’s U.S. Medical Group and is recognized as a long-standing leader in health care distribution.

The International Distribution Group, led by Andrea Albertini, President. Mr. Albertini, who joined the Company in 2013, previously served as President of Henry Schein’s EMEA Dental Distribution Group and has nearly 20 years of experience in successfully managing global dental businesses. Mr. Albertini will also join the Company’s Executive Management Committee.

“As part of the continuous operational improvement of Henry Schein, we have been pursuing a strategy called ‘One Distribution’ to more tightly integrate the management of our distribution businesses globally,” said Mr. Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein, Inc. “One Distribution is designed to more fully leverage functions, talent, processes, and systems across Henry Schein’s distribution businesses to enhance our customer experience and maximize efficiency and performance.”

The Company intends to continue to focus on addressing customer needs by expanding its three specialty products and services businesses that participate in higher-growth, higher-margin markets, as follows:

Henry Schein One, led by Mike Baird, CEO, which provides integrated software and services to the dental profession. Mr. Baird joined Henry Schein One in 2020 and has extensive experience and leadership in the health care information technology field.

The Global Oral Reconstruction Group, led by Rene Willi, CEO, and Steve Boggan, Chief Commercial Officer, which includes the Camlog and BioHorizons Group as well as medentis medical, collectively a leading dental implant and bone regeneration products business. The Global Oral Reconstruction Group will include Zahn Dental, a leading dental laboratory products and services business, led by Rita Acquafredda. Mr. Willi, Mr. Boggan, and Ms. Acquafredda, each of whom are long-standing Henry Schein executives, have decades of deep involvement in the oral surgery and prosthetics field.

The Strategic Business Units Group, led by David Brous, CEO, Strategic Business Group, which spans manufacturing and service-based endodontic, orthodontic, and other health care businesses. Mr. Brous joined the Company in 2002, leading businesses across multiple markets and geographies. Given his deep international experience, Mr. Brous will also have executive responsibility for the International Distribution Group.

“These three business groups reflect the Company’s long-standing commitment to provide software, specialty products, and services designed to help customers operate more efficient practices and support clinical care, while contributing to the Company’s financial performance,” Mr. Bergman said. “Our customers increasingly rely upon Henry Schein’s comprehensive offering of innovative solutions and services, along with our distribution network, for their success in a digital world. We look forward to continuing to advance the seamless, unified integration of our suite of products and service solutions.”