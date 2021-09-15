checkAd

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Acquires a 301-Unit Multifamily Community in the Nashville, Tennessee MSA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 12:30  |  36   |   |   

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced that on September 14, 2021, it completed the acquisition of The Anson, a newly constructed 301-Unit Class A multifamily community in the Nashville, Tennessee MSA. The acquisition of The Anson resulted from the real estate loan investment the Company originated in May of 2018 to support the development of the property.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005535/en/

The Anson - Nashville, TN

The Anson - Nashville, TN

Jeff Sherman, the Company’s President of Multifamily said, “This acquisition expands our footprint in Nashville, a strategic market with tremendous growth prospects. Nashville continues to benefit from numerous corporate relocations, expansions and investments, including Facebook, General Motors and, most recently, Oracle. Mr. Sherman added, “Not only is The Anson an absolute best-in-class product developed by Oxford Properties, it is located in an extremely high growth corridor along I-24, less than 15 miles to downtown, and within minutes of the 300+ acre mixed-use Century Farms Development.”

John A. Isakson, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer said, “Our acquisition of The Anson is yet another great example of the continued value of our real estate loan investment program. The assets in this program earn an accretive return for us during the term of the loan and provide a proprietary pipeline for us to acquire assets in a very competitive environment. We look forward to continuing to grow this program in the future.”

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers. Preferred Apartment Communities’ investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating multifamily real estate loans. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned or was invested in 117 properties in 13 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Preferred Apartment Communities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Acquires a 301-Unit Multifamily Community in the Nashville, Tennessee MSA Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced that on September 14, 2021, it completed the acquisition of The Anson, a newly constructed 301-Unit Class A multifamily community in the Nashville, Tennessee …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Completes Disposition of Armour Yards Office Portfolio for Approximately $79.5 Million and Announces the Redemption of Approximately $36.9 Million of its 6.00% Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Real Estate Loan Investment in Atlanta, Georgia MSA Multifamily Development
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten