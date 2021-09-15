Kintavar Begins Radiometric Survey on Wabash and Obtains New Soil Survey Results; Sale of Gaspard-Nord Property

Soil Geochemistry – Wabash Several soil geochemistry grids have been completed throughout the summer on the Wabash property. The results presented here are primarily for areas indicated on Figure 1 as area A – the Indiana zone and its extensions to the South and area B – Indiana extensions to the North towards the Cooper zone. Assays are pending for several areas to the West and East of the Richer zone and to the East of the Lapointe zone.

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “ Corporation ” or “ Kintavar ”) (TSX-V: KTR), is pleased to announce additional results from the soil geochemical survey that has been completed on the Wabash property and the start of radiometric surveys on both the Wabash and Mitchi projects. In addition, the Corporation has signed an agreement to sell the Gaspard Nord property, located in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec, to Northern Superior.

Area A highlights the key Indiana zone that was discovered during the realization of the soil survey. Furthermore, another strong anomaly was discovered to the South of the main road that crosses the entire property. Area B identified a group of soil anomalies halfway between Indiana and Cooper which is now becoming an important follow up sector to be able to connect the various mineralized zones. In addition, three more areas of interest have been identified and a sampling program is planned before winter.

Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Geophysical Survey - Wabash

The Corporation is adding another important exploration tool to be used to map out potential extensions of mineralised zones and favorable stratigraphy. The airborne radiometric survey has been successfully used in Africa to map out stratiform copper deposits and it could provide a very useful indirect exploration tool. In addition, a detailed magnetic survey will be conducted to cover new claims added to the property (see press release September 7, 2021). The survey will cover a total of 1,640 line kilometers.

Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Geophysical Survey – Mitchi

The Corporation will use the opportunity to conduct a detailed magnetics and radiometric survey on the Western portion of the Mitchi property. The Western portion has several IOCG showings and targets that were identified during the 2017 exploration program (see press release September 26, 2017) and this survey will generate high quality targets to follow up in the coming year. The surveys will cover a total of 1,883 line kilometers.