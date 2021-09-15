checkAd

Kintavar Begins Radiometric Survey on Wabash and Obtains New Soil Survey Results; Sale of Gaspard-Nord Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 12:30  |  33   |   |   

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR), is pleased to announce additional results from the soil geochemical survey that has been completed on the Wabash property and the start of radiometric surveys on both the Wabash and Mitchi projects. In addition, the Corporation has signed an agreement to sell the Gaspard Nord property, located in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec, to Northern Superior.

Soil Geochemistry – Wabash
Several soil geochemistry grids have been completed throughout the summer on the Wabash property. The results presented here are primarily for areas indicated on Figure 1 as area A – the Indiana zone and its extensions to the South and area B – Indiana extensions to the North towards the Cooper zone. Assays are pending for several areas to the West and East of the Richer zone and to the East of the Lapointe zone.

Area A highlights the key Indiana zone that was discovered during the realization of the soil survey. Furthermore, another strong anomaly was discovered to the South of the main road that crosses the entire property. Area B identified a group of soil anomalies halfway between Indiana and Cooper which is now becoming an important follow up sector to be able to connect the various mineralized zones. In addition, three more areas of interest have been identified and a sampling program is planned before winter.

Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Geophysical Survey - Wabash
The Corporation is adding another important exploration tool to be used to map out potential extensions of mineralised zones and favorable stratigraphy. The airborne radiometric survey has been successfully used in Africa to map out stratiform copper deposits and it could provide a very useful indirect exploration tool. In addition, a detailed magnetic survey will be conducted to cover new claims added to the property (see press release September 7, 2021). The survey will cover a total of 1,640 line kilometers.

Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Geophysical Survey – Mitchi
The Corporation will use the opportunity to conduct a detailed magnetics and radiometric survey on the Western portion of the Mitchi property. The Western portion has several IOCG showings and targets that were identified during the 2017 exploration program (see press release September 26, 2017) and this survey will generate high quality targets to follow up in the coming year. The surveys will cover a total of 1,883 line kilometers.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kintavar Begins Radiometric Survey on Wabash and Obtains New Soil Survey Results; Sale of Gaspard-Nord Property MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR), is pleased to announce additional results from the soil geochemical survey that has been completed on the Wabash property and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Workday and Deloitte Global CIO Survey: CIO-CFO Collaboration Fuels Business Transformation
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), to Present at the Emerging Growth ...
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
Conduent Analysis: Number of U.S. Recipients of Pandemic Food Aid Remains High as Nation Struggles with COVID-19
Sera Prognostics Announces Publication of Health Economic Analysis Supporting PreTRM Test-and-Treat ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
DSG Global and Imperium Motor Company Launch First Production Beginning with 682 SEV Models
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...