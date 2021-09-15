Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada

Headwater’s initial program consisted of five reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes totaling 1,350 metres and was completed on schedule and under budget;

The drill holes cut across the interpreted principal structural controls on the alteration cell at vertical depths between 100-200 metres below surface;

Epithermal quartz veins were intercepted in four of the five drill holes at a variety of elevations and within multiple structures. Individual vein zones range from 1.5 to 18.3 metres in drilled width; and

Assay results are expected in approximately six weeks.

Caleb Stroup, Headwater’s President and CEO, states: “We are very pleased with our rapid accomplishments at Spring Peak, having completed the first-pass drilling within two months of acquisition. Our drill program marks the first drilling on the Project since 1989, and the first ever drilling below approximately 100 metres vertical depth where we believe the potential exists for high-grade precious metals. The alteration and epithermal veins intercepted in the Headwater drilling largely confirm our general exploration thesis by proving the presence of quartz vein material in structures at depth below a high-level alteration zone. Assays are required to determine the economic significance of these new vein zones and are expected in late October.”

About the Spring Peak 2021 Drill Program:

The Spring Peak Project is located in the Aurora Mining District of west-central Nevada, approximately 50 kilometres southwest of the town of Hawthorne and adjoins Hecla Mining’s Aurora mine complex. A large hydrothermal alteration cell occurs in the center of the Spring Peak Project area, which is interpreted by Headwater geologists as representing the high-level manifestations of an epithermal precious metal system. Using a variety of geological and geophysical targeting tools, Headwater geologists identified several previously undrilled high-grade vein targets at depth beneath this high-level alteration cap, which were tested by the recent drilling. Four of the five Headwater drill holes intersected epithermal quartz vein material. Drilling successfully intersected veins at a range of elevations in multiple structures. Individual vein zones ranged from 1.5 to 18.3 metres in drilled width and in many cases consisted of multiple veins. Too little is known about the orientation of the veins at present to determine true thicknesses. Assays, once received from the laboratory, together with textural information, will provide Headwater geologists with critical information for future targeting. RC drilling has proven to be a highly productive and cost-effective method for this initial exploration drilling at Spring Peak.