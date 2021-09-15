G1 Therapeutics Announces New Supplemental COSELA (Trilaciclib) Sales Force

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that it will hire and train a 15-person oncology sales force to supplement the Boehringer Ingelheim oncology commercial team. The expansion will allow G1 to target top tier accounts in order to accelerate sales activities and help maximize the adoption of COSELA (trilaciclib).

“This additional sales force will allow us to expand the reach into our top tier accounts, who treat up to 50 percent of patients diagnosed with small cell lung cancer,” said Andrew Perry, G1’s Chief Commercial Officer. “COSELA is the only multilineage myeloprotection therapy developed to proactively reduce the risk of some of the dangerous side effects of chemotherapy in certain patients. We envision working closely with our partners at BI to maximize demand and adoption of this important medicine among these top accounts, as we seek to ensure the availability of COSELA to as many appropriate patients living with ES-SCLC as possible.”

On September 9, 2021, the G1 Board of Directors adopted the G1 Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Sales Force Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”). There are 500,000 shares of common stock reserved under the Plan to be used exclusively for grants of awards to sales force individuals and support staff that were not previously employees or directors of G1, as an inducement material to the individuals’ entry into employment with G1 within the meaning of Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Plan was approved by the Board of Directors without stockholder approval pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4), and the terms and conditions of the Plan are substantially similar to G1’s stockholder-approved 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended.