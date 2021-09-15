checkAd

Exicure to Participate in Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, today announced participation in the following scientific conferences during the month of September:

TIDES USA 2021
 Poster presentation: "Biodistribution of Spherical Nucleic Acids in the Rat CNS Following ICM and IT Delivery"
September 20 – 30, 2021

17th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society
 Poster presentation: "Development of Spherical Nucleic Acids Targeting FXN for the Treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia"
September 26 – 29, 2021

Posters will go live at the start of the conference and will be available to conference attendees.

Exicure will add the posters to its website after each conference.

About Exicure, Inc.
 Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN a lipid-nanoparticle SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the intrathecal treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure’s therapeutic candidate cavrotolimod (AST-008) is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA. www.exicuretx.com

Wertpapier


