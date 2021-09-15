checkAd

Radisson Collection arrives in Seville as Radisson Hotel Group brings the exceptional to Spain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Radisson Collection arrives in Seville as Radisson Hotel Group brings the exceptional to Spain

Set on a palm-tree lined, pedestrian square, Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla has opened its doors to welcome the exceptional to Spain. This is Radisson Hotel Group’s first Radisson Collection hotel in the country. Located in the heart of Seville and on the doorstep of royal palaces, theaters and museums, the five-star hotel proudly presents innovative Spanish cuisine by Michelin star chef Eneko Atxa and chef Manuel Berganza.

The hotel’s elegant design draws inspiration from the city’s history and mix of architectural styles throughout its guest rooms, restaurants and rooftop bar and pool, as one of Spain’s most prestigious hotel projects. The launch of the hotel is part of Radisson Hotel Group’s ambitious growth plan in Spain and the Group’s first hotel opening in Spain under the Radisson Collection brand, renowned for offering exceptional service and guest experiences.


“Radisson Collection brings together emblematic hotels in unique locations worldwide that stand out for their exceptional style and authenticity. They are designed to be different in each of the cities where they are located such as Moscow, Milan, London, Copenhagen, Bodrum and Shanghai ”, explains Federico J. González, CEO of Radisson Hotel Group and adds: “Seville is a perfect destination to introduce the first property of this brand in Spain”. There are currently more than 40 Radisson Collection hotels – in operation or under development – worldwide present in over three continents.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla has 89 rooms, including five suites–two of them being penthouse suites with private spacious terraces and spectacular views – a pool, solarium, gym and two exclusive restaurants. The 89 rooms and suites are designed to be restful and stylish. The refined palette of bronze fittings, translucent glass, marble and parquet floors is accented by soft blue furnishings. On the walls, black and white photographs of Seville have been curated to celebrate the architecture and urban life of the city. Bathrooms feature round mirrors and a custom-designed vanity by the architects; the curve of its bronze drawer echoes the architecture of the hotel.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radisson Collection arrives in Seville as Radisson Hotel Group brings the exceptional to Spain Radisson Collection arrives in Seville as Radisson Hotel Group brings the exceptional to Spain Set on a palm-tree lined, pedestrian square, Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla has opened its doors to welcome the exceptional to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Workday and Deloitte Global CIO Survey: CIO-CFO Collaboration Fuels Business Transformation
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), to Present at the Emerging Growth ...
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
Conduent Analysis: Number of U.S. Recipients of Pandemic Food Aid Remains High as Nation Struggles with COVID-19
Sera Prognostics Announces Publication of Health Economic Analysis Supporting PreTRM Test-and-Treat ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
DSG Global and Imperium Motor Company Launch First Production Beginning with 682 SEV Models
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...