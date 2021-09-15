checkAd

IVECO and Nikola inaugurate joint-venture manufacturing facility for electric heavy-duty trucks in Ulm, Germany

The partnership between the global commercial vehicles manufacturer and the US-based group specializing in zero-emission Class 8 heavy-duty trucks and related energy solutions is about to begin its manufacturing journey in Ulm, Germany.

Ulm, September 15, 2021

An exciting new chapter in IVECO and Nikola Corporation’s sustainable transport story set course today in Ulm, Germany as the manufacturing facility dedicated to the Nikola Tre electric heavy-duty trucks was unveiled to the public, ready to start production by year end. A milestone reached at record speed and delivered on schedule as previously communicated by IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), and Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA). The first Nikola Tre models produced here will be delivered to select customers in the United States in 2022. In addition to the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) production model, the next evolution of this modular heavy-duty platform was also on display to the public in the form of the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) prototype of the Nikola Tre. This subsequent model will enter production in Ulm by the end of 2023.

Today’s launch event was hosted in accordance with current COVID-19 standards and was limited to a select gathering of about 100 international and national stakeholders and media. Among those in attendance were Gerrit Marx, President Commercial & Specialty Vehicles at CNH Industrial and designated CEO of the Iveco Group; Mark Russell, Chief Executive Officer and President of Nikola; Winfried Herrmann, State Minister of Transport in Baden-Württemberg; Martin Bendel, First Mayor of the city of Ulm; Massimiliano Lagi, Consul General of Italy in Stuttgart, Germany.

“Despite all the industry and global pandemic challenges we have been facing since we first announced this partnership in September 2019, it is extremely rewarding to be able to stand here today as a team and witness the execution of all of our hard work delivered on time and according to our original plans,” said Gerrit Marx during his opening address. “Thanks to IVECO’s proven expertise and established footprint we have provided a platform upon which Nikola’s technology can thrive. Now our focus is on ensuring the success of this operation and jointly taking the lead when it comes to climate-neutral long- and short-haul heavy-duty transport.”

