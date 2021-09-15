checkAd

Goodfood Recognized on the TSX30 List for the Second Year in a Row as One of Canada’s Top Performing Stocks

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today its inclusion in the Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX30 list for a second year in a row, a flagship program recognizing the 30 top performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on share price appreciation.

“We are honored and proud with Goodfood’s inclusion in the TSX30 list for the second year running. It is a great recognition of the value ourselves and other winners have created for shareholders through strong growth, financial performance and execution,” said Jonathan Ferrari, CEO of Goodfood. “I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that while this recognition is a testament to the strength of our business and its capital markets performance, our journey is the result of the hard work and dedication of our employees who over nearly seven years always put our customers at the centre of everything they do. As we look forward, we could not be more excited about Goodfood’s path ahead as we continue to build the selection, footprint and technology to lead the digitization of grocery in Canada.” concluded Mr. Ferrari.

For more information on the TSX30, please visit: www.tsx.com/tsx30 

ABOUT GOODFOOD 

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling users to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood clients have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with additional production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

For further information:

Investors and Media  
Jonathan Roiter
Chief Financial Officer
(855) 515-5191
IR@makegoodfood.ca 		Roslane Aouameur
Senior Director, FP&A and Investor Relations
(855) 515-5191
IR@makegoodfood.ca 

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", and "continue", as well as the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

