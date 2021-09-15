Goodfood Recognized on the TSX30 List for the Second Year in a Row as One of Canada’s Top Performing Stocks

“We are honored and proud with Goodfood’s inclusion in the TSX30 list for the second year running. It is a great recognition of the value ourselves and other winners have created for shareholders through strong growth, financial performance and execution,” said Jonathan Ferrari, CEO of Goodfood. “I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that while this recognition is a testament to the strength of our business and its capital markets performance, our journey is the result of the hard work and dedication of our employees who over nearly seven years always put our customers at the centre of everything they do. As we look forward, we could not be more excited about Goodfood’s path ahead as we continue to build the selection, footprint and technology to lead the digitization of grocery in Canada.” concluded Mr. Ferrari.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling users to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood clients have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with additional production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

