StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q3 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX-V) announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002748 per common share (“Common Share”) will be payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September 29, 2021. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault now owns and operates 226 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 186 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 10.2 million rentable square feet on over 600 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205
ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





