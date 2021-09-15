checkAd

Orsu Metals Reports Russian Government Approves Tax-Benefit Package for Orsu's Sergeevskoe Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") provides an update on its activities at the Sergeevskoe project.On 2nd of September 2021 Orsu signed an agreement with the Russian …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") provides an update on its activities at the Sergeevskoe project.

On 2nd of September 2021 Orsu signed an agreement with the Russian Government confirming that the Sergeevskoe project is included into the territory of the Advanced Social Economic Zone in the Russian Federation.

The territories of Advanced Social Economic Zone in Russia aim to stimulate investments into various industries by, inter alia, providing approved projects with reduced tax rates.

Specifically, the Company will benefit from reduced tax rates as follows:

  • The Mineral Extraction Tax (MET) standard rate for gold production is set at 6.5% of sales. This rate will be reduced to nil for the first two years of production and will grow incrementally to a standard rate over the 10 years from the beginning of production.
  • The standard rate of income taxes set at 20% of profit will be reduced to nil for the first two years since from the first operating profit and will incrementally grow to a standard rate over the 10 years since turning the first profit.
  • The Company will also benefit from (1) reduced rates of social contributions levied on salaries of the project employees and (2) reduced rate of property tax that applies to the future fixed assets of the project.

The Company is also pleased to report that:

  • It is working with Wardell Armstrong International to issue an updated resource report later this autumn; and
  • It is conducting a geochemical sampling survey as announced in the Company's press-release dated July 19, 2021. The survey is nearly complete, and the results of this program will be report in due course.

The Company is also happy to report that upon issuance of the updated resource statement it is an intention of the Company to produce a Preliminary Economic Study for the oxide part of the resource.

Dr. Sergey V Kurzin, the Executive Chairman, commented: "I am very content that the Sergeevskoe project was included into the territory of the Advanced Social Economic Zone. The overall tax benefits package is substantial and the benefits will depend upon the size and profitability of the future mining and processing operations. The Company is advancing the project and intends to commission a Preliminary Economic Study for the oxide part of the resource to move the project towards a construction decision".

