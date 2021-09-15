Snipp Interactive Secures EUR 200,000+ Contract with Leading Pan European Luxury Pet Supplier; Reports Year To Date International Revenues of over USD $1.5MM for The First Time In Three Years

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has recently …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has recently …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has recently secured a EUR 200,000+ contract for the Company's SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform with a leading Italian luxury ecommerce retailer. The Client is a subsidiary of a seventy-year-old leading European retail development group with a retail presence in over 25 European countries. The group is also eying expansion into North America and Asia of its luxury pet brands and will leverage Snipp's technology to create a unified platform to facilitate its expansion by gathering unique zero- and first-party data to create a more personalized relationship with its customers globally. The company also takes the opportunity to report that its recognized revenue from its international operations has crossed USD $1.5MM for the year to date. This is a three-year record as the company executes on its strategy to service its Fortune 500 clients globally and build a presence in key markets outside of North America. The company has programs running in over 30 countries today which is also a record for and a testament to the flexibility and deployment capability of its SnippCare platform.