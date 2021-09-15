Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2021 Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) today announced that the Company’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend, which equates to an …



