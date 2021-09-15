Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2021
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) today announced that the Company’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $0.84 per common share, is payable on October 29, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, light industrial and small bay industrial properties, located in primary and secondary markets within the main industrial, distribution and logistics corridors of the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005062/en/
