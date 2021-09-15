4D pharma Presents Two Clinical Posters for Live Biotherapeutic MRx0518 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

“At the core of 4D pharma’s platform is the importance of understanding the impact of Live Biotherapeutics on human biology to rationally select and develop candidates, predict and measure response. These new biomarker data provide us with critical guidance on the biological and mechanistic impact of MRx0518 therapy in patients with various solid tumors,” said Dr. Alex Stevenson, Chief Scientific Officer, 4D pharma. “These new findings indicate the potential to predict patients most likely to respond to MRx0518 therapy based on tumor biology.”

4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS) , a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announces new biomarker analyses from two ongoing clinical trials of its lead immuno-oncology single strain Live Biotherapeutic, MRx0518, in both neoadjuvant and refractory solid tumor settings, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, September 16-21, 2021.

“Furthermore, the monotherapy data demonstrates that a short course of MRx0518 treatment is able to positively modulate prognostic indicators of immunotherapy response,” he added. “We look forward to utilizing and implementing these important new findings as we work to progress this novel oncology Live Biotherapeutic through development towards approval.”

Highlights of the two ESMO 2021 poster presentations:

Baseline biomarkers associated with clinical benefit in patients with solid tumors refractory to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) treated with live biotherapeutic MRx0518 in combination with pembrolizumab

Presentation Number: 1024P

Tumor biomarkers were assessed in patients with evaluable baseline samples (N = 12) in the ongoing Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

At baseline, patients who achieved complete response, partial response or stable disease for at least six months (collectively ‘responders’, N=4) from the combination of MRx0518 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) had significantly greater densities of CD3+FOXP3+CD8- regulatory T cells (Tregs) and CD3+KI67+ proliferating T cells in tumors at baseline, compared to patients with progressive disease (PD, N=8), p=0.0381 and p=0.0048, respectively.

In addition, significantly lower densities of CD68+ macrophages at baseline were observed in the tumor microenvironment of responders compared to patients with progressive disease, p=0.0303.

These data indicate the potential for MRx0518 to overcome Treg-mediated acquired resistance to cancer treatment, and presents a biomarker potentially able to identify patients most likely to respond to immunotherapy based on MRx0518. Further tumor sample analysis is ongoing for additional patients recruited into the study.