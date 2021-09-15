CI Global Asset Management Announces September 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending September 30, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before September 29, 2021, to unitholders of record on September 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is September 22, 2021, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of September 23, 2021.

Trading

Symbol

Distribution Amount

(per unit)

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF $0.2044

CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF $0.1042

NXF.B $0.1077

CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI $0.2529

FHI.B $0.2529

CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF $0.3901

TXF.B $0.3872

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400

CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF $0.0360

CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $0.0719

CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM $0.1148

CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $0.1400

VXM.B $0.1400

CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM $0.0000

YXM.B $0.0000

CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $0.2100

ZXM.B $0.2100

CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $0.0672

CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM $0.0382

XXM.B $0.0404

CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF RWC $0.0685

CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $0.1199

RWE.B $0.1160

CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF RWU $0.0381

RWU.B $0.0455

CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $0.1458

RWW.B $0.1591

CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $0.1000

RWX.B $0.0925

CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID $0.0000

CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF FLI $0.1455

CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV $0.0312

CI Active Credit ETF FAO $0.0450

FAO.U $0.0450 (US$)

CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI $0.0444

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0260

CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC $0.0985

CI Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675

CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF CIC $0.1727

CI Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF CSY $0.2995

CI Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $0.0441

CI Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0768

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0320

FIG.U $0.0248 (US$)

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series) FSB $0.0150

FSB.U $0.0150 (US$)

CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $0.0114

FGO.U $0.0115 (US$)

CI High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.0229

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series) CGAA $0.0175

CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF CESG $0.0618

CESG.B $0.0619

CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series) CRED $0.0500

CRED.U $0.0500 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series) CMAR $0.0500

CMAR.U $0.0500 (US$)

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series) CMAG $0.0000

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series) CMEY $0.0510

CMEY.U $0.0510 (US$)

CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRE $0.0860

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series) CINF $0.0690

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRA $0.0770

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CCOR $0.0336

CCOR.B $0.0301

CCOR.U $0.0337 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CINC $0.1010

CINC.B $0.0907

CINC.U $0.1013 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series) CDLB $0.0407

CDLB.B $0.0365

CDLB.U $0.0407 (US$)

CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CNAO $0.0000 Note 1

CNAO.U $0.0000 (US$) Note 1

CI Canadian Equity Index ETF CCDN $0.0231 Note 1

CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF CHCL.B $0.0107 Note 1

CI U.S. 500 Index ETF CUSA.B $0.0177 Note 1

CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF CUSM.B $0.0000 Note 1

CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CTIP $0.0141 Note 2

CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF CINV $0.0000 Note 1

CINV.U $0.0000 Note 1

CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CMDO $0.0500 Note 2

CMDO.U $0.0500 Note 2

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG $0.0983

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS $0.0745

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB $0.0783

CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF CHNA.B $0.1180

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR $0.1190

DGR.B $0.1190

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC $0.2260

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD $0.1170

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI $0.3540

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF EHE $0.1540

EHE.B $0.1540

CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF EMV.B $0.3670

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF IQD $0.3540

IQD.B $0.3540

CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF JAPN $0.0350

JAPN.B $0.0350

CI ONE Global Equity ETF ONEQ $0.0810

CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF UMI $0.1280

UMI.B $0.1280

Note 1 – This is the initial quarterly distribution for the Fund.

Note 2 – This is the initial monthly distribution for the Fund.

Supporting Investors’ Needs

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

