CI Global Asset Management Announces September 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs
CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending September 30, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before September 29, 2021, to unitholders of record on September 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is September 22, 2021, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of September 23, 2021.
Trading
Symbol
Distribution Amount
(per unit)
CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF
CGXF
$0.2044
CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF
NXF
$0.1042
NXF.B
$0.1077
CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF
FHI
$0.2529
FHI.B
$0.2529
CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF
TXF
$0.3901
TXF.B
$0.3872
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF
CXF
$0.0400
CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF
BXF
$0.0360
CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF
WXM
$0.0719
CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF
FXM
$0.1148
CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF
VXM
$0.1400
VXM.B
$0.1400
CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF
YXM
$0.0000
YXM.B
$0.0000
CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF
ZXM
$0.2100
ZXM.B
$0.2100
CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF
QXM
$0.0672
CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF
XXM
$0.0382
XXM.B
$0.0404
CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF
RWC
$0.0685
CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF
RWE
$0.1199
RWE.B
$0.1160
CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF
RWU
$0.0381
RWU.B
$0.0455
CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF
RWW
$0.1458
RWW.B
$0.1591
CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF
RWX
$0.1000
RWX.B
$0.0925
CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF
SID
$0.0000
CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF
FLI
$0.1455
CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF
FDV
$0.0312
CI Active Credit ETF
FAO
$0.0450
FAO.U
$0.0450 (US$)
CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF
FAI
$0.0444
CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF
FGB
$0.0260
CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF
FQC
$0.0985
CI Canadian REIT ETF
RIT
$0.0675
CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF
CIC
$0.1727
CI Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF
CSY
$0.2995
CI Global Financial Sector ETF
FSF
$0.0441
CI Preferred Share ETF
FPR
$0.0768
CI Investment Grade Bond ETF
FIG
$0.0320
FIG.U
$0.0248 (US$)
CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)
FSB
$0.0150
FSB.U
$0.0150 (US$)
CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF
FGO
$0.0114
FGO.U
$0.0115 (US$)
CI High Interest Savings ETF
CSAV
$0.0229
CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)
CGAA
$0.0175
CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF
CESG
$0.0618
CESG.B
$0.0619
CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)
CRED
$0.0500
CRED.U
$0.0500 (US$)
CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)
CMAR
$0.0500
CMAR.U
$0.0500 (US$)
CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)
CMAG
$0.0000
CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)
CMEY
$0.0510
CMEY.U
$0.0510 (US$)
CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)
CGRE
$0.0860
CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)
CINF
$0.0690
CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)
CGRA
$0.0770
CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
CCOR
$0.0336
CCOR.B
$0.0301
CCOR.U
$0.0337 (US$)
CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
CINC
$0.1010
CINC.B
$0.0907
CINC.U
$0.1013 (US$)
CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)
CDLB
$0.0407
CDLB.B
$0.0365
CDLB.U
$0.0407 (US$)
CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
CNAO
$0.0000 Note 1
CNAO.U
$0.0000 (US$) Note 1
CI Canadian Equity Index ETF
CCDN
$0.0231 Note 1
CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF
CHCL.B
$0.0107 Note 1
CI U.S. 500 Index ETF
CUSA.B
$0.0177 Note 1
CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF
CUSM.B
$0.0000 Note 1
CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF
(CAD Hedged)
CTIP
$0.0141 Note 2
CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF
CINV
$0.0000 Note 1
CINV.U
$0.0000 Note 1
CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
CMDO
$0.0500 Note 2
CMDO.U
$0.0500 Note 2
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF
CAGG
$0.0983
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF
CAGS
$0.0745
CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF
ONEB
$0.0783
CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF
CHNA.B
$0.1180
CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
DGR
$0.1190
DGR.B
$0.1190
CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
DGRC
$0.2260
CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
DQD
$0.1170
CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
DQI
$0.3540
CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF
EHE
$0.1540
EHE.B
$0.1540
CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF
EMV.B
$0.3670
CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
IQD
$0.3540
IQD.B
$0.3540
CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF
JAPN
$0.0350
JAPN.B
$0.0350
CI ONE Global Equity ETF
ONEQ
$0.0810
CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF
UMI
$0.1280
UMI.B
$0.1280
Note 1 – This is the initial quarterly distribution for the Fund.
Note 2 – This is the initial monthly distribution for the Fund.
Supporting Investors’ Needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.
About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX:CIX) (NYSE:CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $320.4 billion in total assets as of August 31, 2021.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.
CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.
