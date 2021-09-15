checkAd

CI Global Asset Management Announces September 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending September 30, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before September 29, 2021, to unitholders of record on September 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is September 22, 2021, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of September 23, 2021.

 

Trading
 Symbol

Distribution Amount
 (per unit)

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF

$0.2044

CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF

NXF

$0.1042

NXF.B

$0.1077

CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF

FHI

$0.2529

FHI.B

$0.2529

CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF

TXF

$0.3901

TXF.B

$0.3872

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF

BXF

$0.0360

CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF

WXM

$0.0719

CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF

FXM

$0.1148

CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF

VXM

$0.1400

VXM.B

$0.1400

CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF

YXM

$0.0000

YXM.B

$0.0000

CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF

ZXM

$0.2100

ZXM.B

$0.2100

CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF

QXM

$0.0672

CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF

XXM

$0.0382

XXM.B

$0.0404

CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWC

$0.0685

CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWE

$0.1199

RWE.B

$0.1160

CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWU

$0.0381

RWU.B

$0.0455

CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWW

$0.1458

RWW.B

$0.1591

CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWX

$0.1000

RWX.B

$0.0925

CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF

SID

$0.0000

CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF

FLI

$0.1455

CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

$0.0312

CI Active Credit ETF

FAO

$0.0450

FAO.U

$0.0450 (US$)

CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

$0.0444

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0260

CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF

FQC

$0.0985

CI Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF

CIC

$0.1727

CI Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF

CSY

$0.2995

CI Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

$0.0441

CI Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0768

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

$0.0248 (US$)

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)

FSB

$0.0150

FSB.U

$0.0150 (US$)

CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF

FGO

$0.0114

FGO.U

$0.0115 (US$)

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0229

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGAA

$0.0175

CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF

CESG

$0.0618

CESG.B

$0.0619

CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)

CRED

$0.0500

CRED.U

$0.0500 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CMAR

$0.0500

CMAR.U

$0.0500 (US$)

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)

CMAG

$0.0000

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)

CMEY

$0.0510

CMEY.U

$0.0510 (US$)

CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRE

$0.0860

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)

CINF

$0.0690

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRA

$0.0770

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CCOR

$0.0336

CCOR.B

$0.0301

CCOR.U

$0.0337 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CINC

$0.1010

CINC.B

$0.0907

CINC.U

$0.1013 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CDLB

$0.0407

CDLB.B

$0.0365

CDLB.U

$0.0407 (US$)

CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CNAO

$0.0000 Note 1

CNAO.U

$0.0000 (US$) Note 1

CI Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCDN

$0.0231 Note 1

CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

CHCL.B

$0.0107 Note 1

CI U.S. 500 Index ETF

CUSA.B

$0.0177 Note 1

CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF

CUSM.B

$0.0000 Note 1

CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF

(CAD Hedged)

CTIP

$0.0141 Note 2

CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF

CINV

$0.0000 Note 1

CINV.U

$0.0000 Note 1

CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CMDO

$0.0500 Note 2

CMDO.U

$0.0500 Note 2

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGG

$0.0983

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGS

$0.0745

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF

ONEB

$0.0783

CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF

CHNA.B

$0.1180

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGR

$0.1190

DGR.B

$0.1190

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGRC

$0.2260

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQD

$0.1170

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQI

$0.3540

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF

EHE

$0.1540

EHE.B

$0.1540

CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF

EMV.B

$0.3670

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

IQD

$0.3540

IQD.B

$0.3540

CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF

JAPN

$0.0350

JAPN.B

$0.0350

CI ONE Global Equity ETF

ONEQ

$0.0810

CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF

UMI

$0.1280

UMI.B

$0.1280

 

Note 1 – This is the initial quarterly distribution for the Fund.

Note 2 – This is the initial monthly distribution for the Fund.

Supporting Investors’ Needs
 Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

About CI Global Asset Management
 CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX:CIX) (NYSE:CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $320.4 billion in total assets as of August 31, 2021.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

Wertpapier


