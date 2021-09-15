Glaukos Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation with Ivantis, Inc.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Ivantis, Inc. agreeing to terminate the patent infringement lawsuit Glaukos initiated on April 14, 2018 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Southern Division, concerning Ivantis’ Hydrus Microstent.

Under the agreement, Ivantis will pay Glaukos $60 million, $30 million of which will be paid by December 31, 2021, and the other $30 million to be paid by December 31, 2022. Ivantis will also pay Glaukos a 10% ongoing royalty through April 26, 2025, based on Ivantis’ Hydrus Microstent U.S. sales and any international sales supplied out of the U.S. Further, the parties have agreed to mutual licenses and covenants not to sue on the Hydrus and iStent technologies. In accordance with the settlement, the parties will submit a joint request to stay the pending litigation, which had been scheduled for trial beginning on September 28, 2021, and dismiss it upon receipt of the first upfront payment.