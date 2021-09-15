checkAd

El Pollo Loco Calls for Long Overdue Recognition of Hispanic Culinary Talent with Hispanic Heritage Month For Your Consideration Campaign

The LA Mex restaurant spotlights notable Hispanic chefs to fan the flames of representation for the community’s vital contributions to the food and restaurant industry

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is calling attention to the disproportionate gap between the Hispanic community’s crucial contributions to the U.S. food and restaurant industry and national recognition of Hispanic culinary talent with the launch of its new For Your Consideration campaign, which spotlights 11 exceptional Hispanic chefs as recommended nominees for the 2022 James Beard Awards.

The Hispanic community is an indispensable part of America’s food scene, holding nearly 30% of U.S. restaurant and foodservice occupations1 and accounting for nearly 23% of the country’s executive chefs2 and 18% of its restaurant owners.3 Despite this, they have been overwhelmingly excluded from culinary conversation and recognition. As of 2018, only 2.4% of all nominees for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef and Outstanding Chef award categories have been Hispanic.4 And in California, where Mexican food is ranked as the most popular ethnic cuisine,5 only one Mexican restaurant was included in the Michelin Guide's 2019 list of best restaurants in the state.6

To help turn the tide of underrepresentation of Hispanic talent and contributions, El Pollo Loco is taking a page from the playbook of its Los Angeles hometown, where For Your Consideration campaigns are regularly employed during awards season to generate buzz for notable entertainment industry talent. The company is leveraging a variety of physical and digital activations — including a full-page print ad in The New York Times — to publicly share and promote a short-list of 11 extraordinary Hispanic chefs who deserve to be celebrated and merit consideration for the 2022 James Beard Awards. These same chefs and their stories will also be profiled and promoted on El Pollo Loco’s social media channels.

“The Hispanic community is the backbone of the U.S. food industry, and yet, the country’s ever-growing wealth of Hispanic culinary talent and contributions continue to be overlooked and underappreciated,” El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Acoca said. “Eighty percent of El Pollo Loco’s workforce is Hispanic, and we take great pride in our Mexican roots, so it feels right to pay homage to Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting this unacceptable disparity to elicit positive change.”

