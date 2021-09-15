Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of Stock Options

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, the “Company”, “its”, “we” or “our”) Solstice Gold is pleased to welcome Mike Timmins to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Timmins is a mining executive with over 24 years of technical and corporate development experience at Agnico Eagle, where he was Vice-President of Corporate Development and Placer Dome Inc. He most recently worked for Fury Gold as President and CEO. Mr. Timmins has extensive project experience in acquisitions and numerous strategic investments into the junior mining space including having worked in various operational capacities in the Red Lake camp for Placer Dome. Mr. Timmins is a graduate of Queens University (MBA), the University of British Columbia (M.Sc.) and Bishops University (B.Sc.).

“I am excited to be joining a seasoned team of explorationists and capital market professionals ahead of what I believe to be a very strong next few years for precious metals. The Company is well positioned with prospective, large-scale land positions in two of Canada’s most prolific gold regions, Red Lake and Nunavut. Today’s transformative acquisition of properties and royalties strengthens the investment appeal and provides significant additional potential to shareholders. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and senior management to advance the company’s unique project portfolio,” stated Mike Timmins.

“I'm very pleased to announce the addition of Mike to our Board. He is experienced and successful in capital markets, project management and in the junior exploration and development space. He brings a wealth of experience and talent to Solstice. His extensive experience in the Red Lake camp will also be a great asset as we continue to move our RLX project forward. In addition, his significant background in corporate development, acquisition and evaluation of properties will be a significant asset as we work to unlock the significant value in our transformative acquisition announced earlier today. The Company looks forward to Mr. Timmins contributions on the board and is confident that his experience will further strengthen our team, improve our operations and support the growth of the Company,” said Chairman David Adamson.

