Autolus Therapeutics announces the appointment of John H. Johnson as non-executive chairman of its Board of Directors

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that John H. Johnson has been appointed as non-executive chairman of its Board of Directors, effective September 15, 2021. Dr. Martin Murphy, who previously served as chairman, will continue to serve as a non-executive Board member.



Mr. Johnson brings to Autolus more than 30 years of experience in the life science industry. He is currently chief executive officer and a director of Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a NASDAQ listed commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. He previously served as the executive chairman of the company from November 2019 to July 2020, and as chairman from March 2015 to November 2019. He is a recognized leader in the biopharmaceutical industry and has held executive, operations and commercial leadership roles at Eli Lilly & Company, ImClone, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer. He also currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Verastem, Inc and Axogen, Inc. Mr. Johnson previously served on the Board of Directors of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Health Section Governing Board of Biotechnology Industry Organizations (BIO), BioNJ and holds a BS from the East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

“We are entering an exciting time in Autolus’ evolution as we progress obe-cel towards pivotal data and the expectation that obe-cel could become the first stand-alone therapy with curative potential for adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients,” said Dr. Christian Itin, chief executive officer of Autolus. “Together with the entire board and management team I am delighted to welcome John as chairman of our Board. John’s experience in leading oncology-focused commercial-stage biopharmaceutical businesses will be invaluable as we start preparing for a successful outcome of the ongoing pivotal FELIX study of obe-cel.”

“I am delighted to serve as chairman of Autolus at such an important time in the Company’s development,” said John H. Johnson. “I am confident in Autolus’ ability to deliver its first pivotal data for its lead program in 2022 and am excited to work closely with the Board and Autolus’ experienced senior management team to develop therapies that may offer cancer patients substantial benefits over existing standards of care.”