MariMed Announces COVID-19 Protocols For Annual Shareholder Meeting Attendance

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) (“MariMed” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness and improving lives every day, today announced health and safety protocols that are being implemented at the Company’s annual meeting, to be held on September 23, 2021, 10am ET at the Hilton Boston/Dedham in Dedham, MA. In order to protect everyone in attendance, the protocols include:



Only stockholders of the Company will be admitted to the meeting. Record stockholders will be confirmed from the Company’s stockholder records. If a stockholder holds his or her shares in a brokerage account, a copy of a recent statement reflecting the position will be required.

To gain admittance to the meeting, each stockholder must present proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result completed within 72 hours of the meeting time.

All attendees will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth for the duration of the meeting.

No food or beverages will be permitted in the meeting.

No exceptions will be made to the foregoing protocol.