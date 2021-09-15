checkAd

MariMed Announces COVID-19 Protocols For Annual Shareholder Meeting Attendance

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) (“MariMed” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness and improving lives every day, today announced health and safety protocols that are being implemented at the Company’s annual meeting, to be held on September 23, 2021, 10am ET at the Hilton Boston/Dedham in Dedham, MA. In order to protect everyone in attendance, the protocols include:

  • Only stockholders of the Company will be admitted to the meeting. Record stockholders will be confirmed from the Company’s stockholder records. If a stockholder holds his or her shares in a brokerage account, a copy of a recent statement reflecting the position will be required.
  • To gain admittance to the meeting, each stockholder must present proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result completed within 72 hours of the meeting time.
  • All attendees will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth for the duration of the meeting.
  • No food or beverages will be permitted in the meeting.

No exceptions will be made to the foregoing protocol.

About MariMed
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day, through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bourne Baking Co., and K-Fusion. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer
Email: press@marimedinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@marimedinc.com

 





