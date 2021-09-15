checkAd

Skylight Health Group Enters New State Acquiring Pennsylvania Clinic Group Aspire Health Concepts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

  • Skylight is acquiring a controlling interest in Pennsylvania-based Aspire Health Concepts, Inc., operating a network of 2 clinics servicing over 10,000 patients annually including over 2,000 Medicare and Medicare Advantage lives.
  • Company expects to enroll the eligible Medicare lives in its first value-based care performance year of 2022.
  • Company expects incremental annualized revenue of over US$2.5 million with 8% EBITDA.
  • Immediately accretive acquisition strengthens Company’s growing primary care patient base, increases national footprint, and adds 14 providers to Skylight Health.
  • Company expects to see further opportunities to build density in Pennsylvania through acquisition and de novo.

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) (“Skylight Health”, “Skylight” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, today announces execution of definitive agreements to acquire a controlling interest in Aspire Health Concepts, Inc. (“Aspire”), a primary care group in Pennsylvania with 2 locations. The acquisition expands the Company’s primary care services into a new state and grows its patient base by over 10,000 per year.

Aspire has been operating a multi-disciplinary network of clinics for over 12 years in Harrisburg, PA. Skylight will immediately take over the primary and urgent care components of the business. The acquisition is immediately accretive to the Company as it expands its market share into a new state with an established patient base. Skylight expects full continuity of the Aspire leadership and clinical teams post-acquisition.

Prad Sekar, CEO, Skylight said “This is a very exciting acquisition for us. Skylight enters a new market with a clinic group that is well established and well regarded, at a time when growth in the primary care sector is strong and patients are seeking a higher level of care. As we continue to integrate our growing number of clinics across the US, the Aspire acquisition is certainly an excellent fit to the Skylight family.”

“We’ve spent the last 12 years building strong relationships with our patients in eastern Pennsylvania, and we’re proud and excited to align ourselves with Skylight as we now transition our patients to an even more comprehensive healthcare model,” said Dr. David A. White, MD. and Dr. Richard Rayner, MD., Founders of Aspire. “We fully support the Skylight executive and leadership team, and believe that with their centralized services and technology, they have the tools and vision for us to take this business to the next level.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skylight Health Group Enters New State Acquiring Pennsylvania Clinic Group Aspire Health Concepts Skylight is acquiring a controlling interest in Pennsylvania-based Aspire Health Concepts, Inc., operating a network of 2 clinics servicing over 10,000 patients annually including over 2,000 Medicare and Medicare Advantage lives.Company expects to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Conduent Analysis: Number of U.S. Recipients of Pandemic Food Aid Remains High as Nation Struggles with COVID-19
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in ...
Acasti Pharma to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Summit on September 21ˢᵗ
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...