Indaptus Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for Strategic Patent

Key Patent for Platform Technology to Treat or Inhibit HBV and HIV Infections

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDP) ("Indaptus" or the "Company”), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for claims related to the Company’s platform technology.

The patent, titled, “Methods of Treatment of Infections Using Bacteria,” (Application No. 16/584,644) provides broad protection for the application of the Company’s platform technology alone and in combination with standards of care for the treatment and inhibition of hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

“We are delighted to expand our growing patent estate and this notice of allowance provides further validation of the novel approach of our Indaptus platform technology as it relates to viral infections,” said Dr. Michael Newman, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Indaptus Therapeutics.

“This notice of allowance gives us the optionality to confidently pursue our technology in viral diseases and/or to partner it for further development,” said Jeffrey Meckler, Chief Executive Officer of Indaptus Therapeutics.

The Indaptus pipeline is rooted in the hypothesis that highly efficient anti-tumor or anti-viral immunotherapy will require safe activation of both innate and adaptive immunity in both tumors or sites of infection, as well as immune organs, and that this might be achieved with a multi-targeted package of bacterial immune system activators, in the form of attenuated, killed and intact, non-pathogenic bacteria delivered intravenously. 

Single agent therapeutics derived from the Indaptus platform have produced significantly broader activity than standard of care treatment in a pre-clinical model of chronic hepatitis B infection, as well as single agent activity against chronic HIV infection in a pre-clinical humanized mouse model.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics has evolved from more than a century of immunotherapy advances. The Company's approach is based on the hypothesis that efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals that can be administered safely intravenously. Indaptus' patented technology is composed of single strains of attenuated and killed, non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria, with reduced i.v. toxicity, but largely uncompromised ability to prime or activate many of the cellular components of innate and adaptive immunity. This approach has led to broad anti-tumor and anti-viral activity, including safe, durable anti-tumor response synergy with each of five different classes of existing agents, including checkpoint therapy, targeted antibody therapy and low-dose chemotherapy in preclinical models. Tumor eradication by Indaptus technology has demonstrated activation of both innate and adaptive immunological memory and, importantly, does not require provision of or targeting a tumor antigen in pre-clinical models. Indaptus has carried out successful GMP manufacturing of its lead clinical oncology candidate, Decoy20, and is currently completing other IND enabling studies.

