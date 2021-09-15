checkAd

Else Nutrition Launches Major Education & Marketing Programs to Reach the More than 80,000 Pediatricians in North America

The company anticipates robust impact on overall business results in the coming year, behind reaching and educating these key gatekeepers, who may not yet be aware of the brand’s nutritional benefits.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company has identified Pediatricians as a key partner in working with parents to provide better nutrition for their kids.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are 67,000 Pediatricians in the United States, and several thousand in Canada, caring for over ~17 million infants and toddlers. This equates to every Pediatrician impacting over 200 kids per year! These clinicians are experts in assessing the health and development of their patients, and in providing meaningful advice to parents, especially when it comes to feeding their child. Data shows that nearly 9 out of 10 parents consult their Pediatricians for a specific recommendation related to nutritional products for their children. These parents are seeking expert advice on what they should and should not be feeding their children for optimal growth, development, and health.

With that in mind, and also recognizing that the majority of physicians receive minimal training on nutrition during Medical School and Residency, there is an opportunity to support their continuing nutrition medical education post graduation. Market research among Pediatricians has identified that there are many misconceptions regarding the benefits of plant-based nutrition for toddlers and children, leading to an opportunity to help educate this directly.

Else Nutrition is committed to creating education programs which will demonstrate that plant-based nutrition can deliver the same nutritional benefits for healthy growth and development as dairy-based alternatives. These programs will serve as a significant importance when Else Nutrition launches the first non-dairy, non-soy plant-based infant formula.

Several key initiatives have recently been launched to the Healthcare Community in the US, including:

  • Website – New website at hcp.elsenutrition.com allows Pediatricians to easily get the answers to their questions, order product samples and access the full library of professional resources for all Else products.
  • Digital Outreach – A variety of outreach programs including email, social, and digital programs are being leveraged to share news, invite participation, and create awareness.
  • Parent Sampling – Parents are starting to consult Pediatricians about plant-based options and Else Nutrition specifically, so we have created patient materials and sample kits for doctors to hand out to parents as they discuss nutritional options.
  • Conferences – Half of all Pediatricians attend at least 1 conference per year, where they learn about new brands, innovations, and data to help support them. Else will be there as well to share new data and patient programs for Pediatricians to take back to their practice.
  • Clinical Studies – Else has already initiated a significant clinical research program, with over 30 centers, using Else products among the intended patient population.
