Else Nutrition Launches Major Education & Marketing Programs to Reach the More than 80,000 Pediatricians in North America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company has identified Pediatricians as a key partner in working with parents to provide better nutrition for their kids.

The company anticipates robust impact on overall business results in the coming year, behind reaching and educating these key gatekeepers, who may not yet be aware of the brand’s nutritional benefits.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are 67,000 Pediatricians in the United States, and several thousand in Canada, caring for over ~17 million infants and toddlers. This equates to every Pediatrician impacting over 200 kids per year! These clinicians are experts in assessing the health and development of their patients, and in providing meaningful advice to parents, especially when it comes to feeding their child. Data shows that nearly 9 out of 10 parents consult their Pediatricians for a specific recommendation related to nutritional products for their children. These parents are seeking expert advice on what they should and should not be feeding their children for optimal growth, development, and health.

With that in mind, and also recognizing that the majority of physicians receive minimal training on nutrition during Medical School and Residency, there is an opportunity to support their continuing nutrition medical education post graduation. Market research among Pediatricians has identified that there are many misconceptions regarding the benefits of plant-based nutrition for toddlers and children, leading to an opportunity to help educate this directly.

Else Nutrition is committed to creating education programs which will demonstrate that plant-based nutrition can deliver the same nutritional benefits for healthy growth and development as dairy-based alternatives. These programs will serve as a significant importance when Else Nutrition launches the first non-dairy, non-soy plant-based infant formula.

Several key initiatives have recently been launched to the Healthcare Community in the US, including: