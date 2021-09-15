checkAd

Lantronix Announces Creation of Advisory Board with Bernhard Bruscha as First Member and Chair

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced that it has created an Advisory Board to enhance the Company’s strategic development, acquire additional expertise of industry leaders, and enable former members of the Board or the Company’s management to continue to make significant contributions to the Company. Bernhard Bruscha, Lantronix’s current Chair of the Board, has decided to retire November 2021 and not to stand for re-election to the Company’s Board of Directors at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, currently scheduled for November 9, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”). He will continue to support the Company by agreeing to serve as the Advisory Board’s first member and Chair, effective November 9, 2021.

Bruscha founded Lantronix in 1989. He has served as Chair of the Board from June 1989 to May 2002 and from May 2012 to the present and has served as a member of the Company’s Board continuously since August 2007. Bruscha is a serial entrepreneur who started his career in the 1970s, as one of three founding partners in a computer networking software company and for more than 20 years has successfully founded, grown and sold or merged several technology and other companies.

“Bernhard’s leadership has helped shape Lantronix for over 20 years. He has been a tremendous Board member, providing extensive business and leadership experience that will no doubt continue to have a lasting impact,” said Paul Pickle, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Bernhard’s contributions to Lantronix and to the Board throughout his tenure have been invaluable. On behalf of Lantronix’s senior management and our Board, we are grateful for Bernhard’s contributions and we are excited that Bernhard will continue to provide strategic guidance and support the Company’s growth as part of our newly-formed Advisory Board.”

“I am very pleased to have been asked to serve on the Advisory Board and to continue to support strategic planning for Lantronix,” said Bruscha. “I believe the Advisory Board will help strengthen Lantronix’s ability to deliver turnkey solutions to its customers and to capitalize on the significant momentum we are carrying into this fiscal year.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lantronix Announces Creation of Advisory Board with Bernhard Bruscha as First Member and Chair IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
Conduent Analysis: Number of U.S. Recipients of Pandemic Food Aid Remains High as Nation Struggles with COVID-19
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Acasti Pharma to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Summit on September 21ˢᵗ
Stifel Names David Rubulotta and Brant McDuffie Deputy Co-Heads of Fixed Income Capital Markets
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...