Landos Biopharma to Present Results of LABP-104 in Lupus at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2021

BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will present preclinical data of LABP-104, an oral, small-molecule LANCL2 agonist, in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE or Lupus) as an oral presentation at the upcoming American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021. The meeting will be held virtually from November 3-10, 2021.

“These novel findings support the potential therapeutic efficacy of LABP-104 in SLE, along with the power of our LANCE platform to discover and validate novel targets at the intersection of immunity and metabolism. Altogether, they highlight the breadth and depth of our expansible inflammation and immunology pipeline,” said Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos. “Our Phase 2 trial with omilancor in ulcerative colitis illustrated the important immunoregulatory mechanisms of the Lanthionine Synthetase C-Like 2 (LANCL2) pathway including enhancing regulatory T cell (Treg) function. With these new data in lupus, we have further validation of LABP-104’s therapeutic potential to activate this pathway’s ability to intercept and possibly reverse the complex cascade of immunological events that lead to disease and pathology in lupus patients. We plan to pursue development of LABP-104 in lupus in addition to other debilitating autoimmune diseases with unmet clinical needs, where enhancement of Treg function plays an important therapeutic role.”

Landos expects to enter Phase 1 clinical testing of LABP-104 as an oral therapeutic candidate for lupus during the fourth quarter of 2021, further expanding the company’s deep inflammation and immunology pipeline.

ACR 2021 Presentation Details

Title: Therapeutic Efficacy of LABP-104, an Oral LANCL2 Agonist, for the Treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Presentation ID: 1815680

Session: Abstracts: SLE – Animal Models

Date/Time: Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. EDT

Highlights Include: