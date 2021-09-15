Landos Biopharma to Present Results of LABP-104 in Lupus at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2021
Oral treatment with LABP-104 in preclinical models of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) resulted in enhanced Treg function, decreased kidney inflammation and reduced interferon gamma
signaling
Phase 1 clinical trial anticipated to begin during Q4 2021
BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will present preclinical data of LABP-104, an oral, small-molecule LANCL2 agonist, in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE or Lupus) as an oral presentation at the upcoming American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021. The meeting will be held virtually from November 3-10, 2021.
“These novel findings support the potential therapeutic efficacy of LABP-104 in SLE, along with the power of our LANCE platform to discover and validate novel targets at the intersection of immunity and metabolism. Altogether, they highlight the breadth and depth of our expansible inflammation and immunology pipeline,” said Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos. “Our Phase 2 trial with omilancor in ulcerative colitis illustrated the important immunoregulatory mechanisms of the Lanthionine Synthetase C-Like 2 (LANCL2) pathway including enhancing regulatory T cell (Treg) function. With these new data in lupus, we have further validation of LABP-104’s therapeutic potential to activate this pathway’s ability to intercept and possibly reverse the complex cascade of immunological events that lead to disease and pathology in lupus patients. We plan to pursue development of LABP-104 in lupus in addition to other debilitating autoimmune diseases with unmet clinical needs, where enhancement of Treg function plays an important therapeutic role.”
Landos expects to enter Phase 1 clinical testing of LABP-104 as an oral therapeutic candidate for lupus during the fourth quarter of 2021, further expanding the company’s deep inflammation and immunology pipeline.
ACR 2021 Presentation Details
Title: Therapeutic Efficacy of LABP-104, an Oral LANCL2 Agonist, for the Treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Presentation ID: 1815680
Session: Abstracts: SLE – Animal Models
Date/Time: Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. EDT
Highlights Include:
- Oral treatment with LABP-104 protected against worsening from baseline in proteinuria grade in greater than 90% of mice, improved proteinuria grade in roughly 50% of mice and reduced anti-nuclear antibody levels by three-fold.
- Reduced overall histological score in the kidneys, including improvement in interstitial inflammation, glomerular proliferation and cellular crescents as well as significantly reduced effector IL-17+ and IL-21+ CD4+ T cells in the spleen while significantly increasing CD25+ FOXP3+ regulatory CD4+ T cells (Treg).
- Significantly reduced the production of interferon alpha in human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from SLE patients in response to general, TLR7 and CpG oligonucleotide stimuli.
