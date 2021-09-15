checkAd

Improved Salt Roast - Water Leaching Yields 89.4% Lithium Extraction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to provide details of additional progress optimizing recent salt roasting and water leaching work on lithium mineralization from the Tonopah Lithium Claims Project located near Tonopah, Nevada (“TLC”) .

Roast-Water Leach Process Highlights:

  • Ongoing process work at TECMMINE in Lima, Peru has replicated, and improved upon, promising initial roasting results from Hazen Laboratory using sulphate and/or chloride salts, followed by water leaching. With this continued progress, the Company will pursue/finalize further optimization work.
  • The best salt roast – water leach results achieved to date at TECMMINE, include:
    • 89.4% Li extraction using a combination of gypsum, sodium chloride and sodium sulfate roasting;
    • 87.3% Li extraction using a combination of gypsum and sodium chloride; and
    • 79.3% Li extraction using gypsum-only.

Dr. Laurence Stefan, COO of American Lithium, states, “the success of roasting TLC lithium claystones continues to demonstrate the processing versatility of this unique style of mineralization and its untapped potential. Salt roast - water leaching results in minimal impurities in pregnant leach solutions and allows the production of either lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide further enhancing the Project’s flexibility. It also results in higher extraction of potential value-added by products. With recent optimization work significantly improving lithium extraction from all our process options over a short time-frame, it makes sense to continue and finalize this phase of development. This will ensure that we maximize the potential of each process option, which in turn will enable us to select the best flow-sheet for our preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”).”

Roast-Water Leach Process Details:

Roasting test work has previously shown promising results for processing TLC claystone lithium mineralization. The recent program completed at TECMMINE has experimented with varying grind size, roasting temperature, time and both quantity and type of roast salt reagent addition.

This processing route for lithium extraction also results in higher extraction of potassium (K-84%) and rubidium (Rb-86%) that may facilitate the production of fertilizer (SOP – sulphate of potash) and/or highly technical chemicals (rubidium hydroxide) as potential value-added by-products at TLC in Nevada.

