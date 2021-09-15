Charge Enterprises Names Leah Schweller Chief Financial Officer

Fills management role with deep finance and leadership experienceFounder and CEO Andrew Fox Named Chairman of the Board of DirectorsNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, has named Leah Schweller, Chief Financial Officer effective September 13, 2021. Leah is an accomplished financial professional with over 25 years of experience, including 15 years of public company tenure. Ms. Schweller will lead Charge's financial operations, investor relations, banking and advisory relationships.

"We looked for someone exceptional to join Charge as our first CFO, and Leah's record of accomplishment is outstanding," said Charge's CEO Andrew Fox. "She is an energetic leader with deep experience in financial analysis, auditing, mergers and acquisitions, technical and operational accounting, external reporting, and staff development and management. We are very excited to have Leah on the team, and the Board joins me in warmly welcoming her to Charge."

Ms. Schweller comes to Charge from American Express' Finance organization, where she held positions of increasing seniority. Serving as Vice President, she led large global teams responsible for SEC reporting, credit reserving, technical accounting, securitization, and overall financial integrity, and also held the position of Chief Accounting Officer for an SEC filing subsidiary for 4 years. Prior to American Express, she worked in M&A Transaction Services and Audit at Deloitte & Touche.

Leah Schweller commented, "I am very excited to join Charge at this formative moment in its public company trajectory and to help drive its opportunity to connect and power the electric infrastructure of the future. My immediate focus will be on ensuring resilience in accounting and robust internal controls over financial reporting, as well as effective financial integration of acquisitions, to drive value to shareholders over the long term and support a Nasdaq listing in the short term."

Ms. Schweller earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Accounting from Ohio State University. She is a current supporter and was active in the formation of New Heights Youth, Inc., a non-profit sports-based youth development and educational organization based in New York City.