Wikisoft Corp. Well Positioned to Benefit from Robust U.S. Job Market

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTCQB:WSFT). After a grueling job market during Covid-19 in 2020, a recent study by Gallup shows that Americans now say it is a good time to find high quality jobs.

When asked back in 2019: "Think about the job situation in America today, would you say it is now a good time or a bad time to find a qualitative job?", Americans assessed the US job market ranging between 66% to 71% as being a good. This number fell dramatically during Covid-19 to as low as only 22% according to Gallup. According to recent trends the number is now above the 2019 level. At a booming 72%, Americans now say it is now a good time to find a qualitative job.

Wikisoft's flagship online platform, Wikiprofile.com, follows the same trend as Gallup's report with continuous growth of business profiles now exceeding 175 million. The platform offers a free and simple sign-up process with an automatic database look-up to make it easy to join the platform. The Wikisoft platform provides relevant and valid information to make informed career and hiring decisions globally.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

ABOUT WIKISOFT CORPORATION

In line with increasing globalization, we believe that there is a growing demand for access to credible company and employee information worldwide. Wikisoft's flagship online platform, Wikiprofile.com, aims to be a powerful solution with tools and resources for businesses and business professionals.

Our vision is to create opportunities globally for business people and companies to make informed career and hiring decisions. Manifesting this vision requires scaling information technology with high data validity across the key pillars: business professionals, businesses, job opportunities and professional skills. By pursuing this vision, we believe Wikisoft Corp. can enable users to connect to business opportunities on a global scale. In line with increasing globalization, there is a growing demand for access to credible business and employee information worldwide.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about the Company. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "future" or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company's current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

CONTACT

WikiSoft Corp.
315 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, CA 94104, USA
Phone: +1-800-706-0806
Email: investor@wikisoft.com

SOURCE: WikiSoft Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664167/Wikisoft-Corp-Well-Positioned-to-Ben ...

Wertpapier


