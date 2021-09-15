Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced publication of new preclinical data for TSHA-104 in SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome in Molecular Therapy: Methods & Clinical Development.

SURF1 deficiency is a monogenic mitochondrial disorder that is the most common cause of cytochrome c oxidase deficient Leigh syndrome, a rapidly progressive neurological disorder that leads to degeneration of the CNS. Leigh syndrome typically presents in the first year of life and is characterized by progressive loss of mental and movement abilities that can result in death in early childhood. Approximately 10-15% of people with Leigh syndrome have a SURF1 mutation, and the estimated prevalence of SURF1 deficiency is 300 to 400 patients in the United States and European Union. There are currently no approved therapies to treat SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome.