Indian Department of Telecommunications Grants Unified License to RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration and contact center solutions, today announced that it has been granted a Unified License that will enable the company to provide its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions in India, and will make RingCentral the first global cloud provider to offer fully compliant voice and other unified cloud communications in the country. RingCentral will offer global organizations of all sizes the ability to accelerate their transition to the cloud by giving them access to RingCentral’s Message Video Phone (MVP) solutions globally, including India.

“India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and a key strategic priority for us,” said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman, and CEO of RingCentral. “The Unified License from the Department of Telecommunications will enable us to provide our unified team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system to global organizations in India. We are extremely excited about this opportunity and grateful to the Indian Department of Telecommunications for the trust they have placed in us by granting us this license.”

Before launching service, RingCentral will complete the buildout of its domestic infrastructure in India, and work with the Indian Department of Telecommunications to ensure all routine regulatory requirements are met.

“This is a big win for RingCentral and gives them a major competitive advantage,” said Blair Pleasant, President & Principal Analyst of COMMfusion. “India is a complex market to crack and this opens up an important market for the company. More importantly, it provides new options for multinational organizations planning to move their legacy communications to the cloud and are looking to work with a leading UCaaS and CCaaS provider.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone  (MVP) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video,  the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

