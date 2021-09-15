checkAd

374Water Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Provide Strategic Input to Advance the Company Mission and AirSCWO Technology

Autor: Accesswire
15.09.2021, 13:10  |  41   |   |   

374Water Announces Formation of Advisory BoardAdvisory Board to provide strategic input to advance the company mission and AirSCWO technologyDURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / 374Water Inc., (OTCQB:SCWO), a social impact, cleantech …

374Water Announces Formation of Advisory Board
Advisory Board to provide strategic input to advance the company mission and AirSCWO technology

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / 374Water Inc., (OTCQB:SCWO), a social impact, cleantech company located in Durham, North Carolina is pleased to announce the members of its industry Advisory Board who are experts in the fields of water, waste, energy, climate, and defense. 374Water is shifting the waste and wastewater industry from end-of-pipe treatment to resource recovery by commercializing a novel approach to supercritical water oxidation that transforms waste into recoverable resources. The following experts have joined 374Water's Advisory Board to provide industry advice and strategic guidance:

Tatjana Vujic is a nationally recognized expert on greenhouse gas abatement and related environmental, energy and agricultural policy. Within that realm, Tatjana's special areas of expertise include renewable natural gas development, methane destruction, carbon offset and renewable energy generation, natural climate solutions, agricultural waste management, and climate resilience. Tatjana founded the Duke Carbon Offsets Initiative (DCOI) in 2009 and spearheaded the launch of North Carolina's first swine waste-to-energy system to generate renewable energy certificates and carbon offsets, which then led to an analysis of options for generating electricity from swine waste that has served as a roadmap for swine biogas project development in North Carolina. Tatjana also co-authored the June 2020 report Rural Investment: Building a Natural Climate Solutions Policy Agenda that Works for Rural America and the Climate. Tatjana chairs the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas' Education and Research Advisory Board and is on the Board of Advisors of SustainRNG, a dairy-focused biogas development company. Tatjana received her J.D. with honors from the George Washington University Law School, and double majored in Geology & Geophysics and Studies in the Environment at Yale University.

Steve Brock (CAPT USN RET) served in a variety of capacities within the U.S. Department of Defense and the White House. He was Deputy Director for Intelligence and Chair of the Functional Capabilities Board at the Joint Staff, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He also co-chaired an Interagency Policy Committee at the White House Council on Environmental Quality and was Director for Asia Security Affairs for the National Security Council. Prior to working in the White House, Captain Brock served in several senior capacities in the U.S. military, including Assistant Chief of Staff (Information Dominance) for the NIMITZ Strike Group, Officer in Charge of DOD Field Operating Base Europe - Berlin, and Senior Analyst for the United States Seventh Fleet. He also served as Advisor to the US Ambassador to the United Nations. He also currently serves as a Senior Advisor with the Council on Strategic Risks and the Center for Climate and Security, and Chief of Staff to the Chair and Secretary General of the International Military Council on Climate and Security. He is a principal at Provenance Co., Regeneration Management Partners, and an Adjunct at RAND. He holds masters' degrees from Georgetown University and National Defense Universityand a bachelor's degree in Marine Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.

Seite 1 von 2
374Water Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

374Water Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Provide Strategic Input to Advance the Company Mission and AirSCWO Technology 374Water Announces Formation of Advisory BoardAdvisory Board to provide strategic input to advance the company mission and AirSCWO technologyDURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / 374Water Inc., (OTCQB:SCWO), a social impact, cleantech …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Whitechapel Announces Its Webinar Series - “Webinars for Living”
Cinedigm Names John Canning Chief Financial Officer
Government of Nunavut Chooses Calian Telehealth Solution for Sustainable Pandemic Response System
ClickStream Corp. Appoints Fortune 500 Marketing Strategist and TikTok Growth Marketer Jonathan ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) heliosDX, Grandeza Healthcare Surpass $7.8 Million Revenue Run Rate
Caduceus Expands eCommerce Initiatives
New Ownership Announced for True REST Float Spa Fresno
Grid Provides Manitoba Project Update: Releases High Grade Lithium Drill Intercepts from the Main ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21374Water Enters Into a Strategic Engineering Services Agreement With Baran Group
Accesswire | Analysen