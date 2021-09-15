checkAd

DGAP-News ecotel communication ag: Peter Zils and Markus Hendrich become co-chairmen of the board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.09.2021, 13:11  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
ecotel communication ag: Peter Zils and Markus Hendrich become co-chairmen of the board

15.09.2021 / 13:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Düsseldorf, September 15, 2021
The supervisory board of ecotel communication ag today decided to jointly appoint Mr. Peter Zils and Mr. Markus Hendrich as CO-CEOs with effect from October 1, 2021.

Peter Zils, founder of the company and sole chairman of the Management board of ecotel communication ag since 2000, will share the chairmanship of the board equally with Markus Hendrich, who joined the board of the company on July 1, 2020 as Chief Digital Officer. With this decision, the Supervisory Board is accelerating the consistent further development of the company into a dynamic and innovative provider of digital telecommunications solutions and strengthening the growth path that has been successfully pursued.

From October 1, 2021, the co-chairman of the board, Peter Zils, will be responsible for the business areas of strategy, wholesale, finance and investor relations and the co-chairman of the board, Markus Hendrich, will remain responsible for technology, operations and digitization and - starting October 1st - will be responsible for human resources additionally. Achim Theis continues to be responsible for the sales, marketing and key account management divisions.

"I am very pleased that our decision to win Markus Hendrich for the ecotel Management Board has already had such positive effects after only 15 months. Both the members of the supervisory board and I are extremely pleased to be able to appoint him as co-chairman of the board alongside the founder and long-time CEO, Peter Zils. The entire management team combines a high level of competence, innovative strength and many years of experience and expertise. Thus, the course for the future of the company has now been set, even for the long term," explained Dr. Norbert Bensel, chairman of the supervisory board of ecotel communication ag. 
"With Markus Hendrich, Achim Theis and I have had an additional board colleague at our side since July 1st, 2020, who has already been able to provide several new impulses in the quite a short time. 

I am pleased that he will now take over the co-chairmanship of ecotel together with me and that he will play a key role in shaping the future strategic direction of the company - not only with reference to the future generation change. With his fresh ideas, his extensive knowledge and his engaging way, he has not only inspired and delighted me and my long-term colleague Achim Theis, but also the entire ecotel team, "added Peter Zils.
  
"I am very thankful for the trust and confidence from both the Supervisory Board and the entire organization. I am excited about the additional opportunity to further develop ecotel together with Peter Zils and Achim Theis. The preconditions for this have never been better, "explained Markus Hendrich.

Diskussion: Ecotel - Neue Aktie - Chance oder Flop ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ecotel communication ag: Peter Zils and Markus Hendrich become co-chairmen of the board DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel ecotel communication ag: Peter Zils and Markus Hendrich become co-chairmen of the board 15.09.2021 / 13:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino Beteiligungen GmbH, eine 100%-ige Tochtergesellschaft der sino ...
DGAP-News: mainvestor GmbH / Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Für Anleger bietet ein Eyemaxx-Investment ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Zusätzliches Know-how für den Smartbroker: wallstreet:online-Gruppe verstärkt ihr Führungsteam ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG sets price range for its planned IPO at EUR 24 to 28
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Arzneimittel FYB207 mit renommiertem Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021 ...
DGAP-News: Abivax gibt weitere Studienergebnisse und ein Update zur klinischen Entwicklungsstrategie von ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:11 UhrDGAP-News: ecotel communication ag: Peter Zils und Markus Hendrich zukünftig Co-Vorstandsvorsitzende
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag: Einladung zum virtuellen Round Table zur Wachstumsstrategie am 14.09.2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten