ecotel communication ag: Peter Zils and Markus Hendrich become co-chairmen of the board

The supervisory board of ecotel communication ag today decided to jointly appoint Mr. Peter Zils and Mr. Markus Hendrich as CO-CEOs with effect from October 1, 2021.



Peter Zils, founder of the company and sole chairman of the Management board of ecotel communication ag since 2000, will share the chairmanship of the board equally with Markus Hendrich, who joined the board of the company on July 1, 2020 as Chief Digital Officer. With this decision, the Supervisory Board is accelerating the consistent further development of the company into a dynamic and innovative provider of digital telecommunications solutions and strengthening the growth path that has been successfully pursued.



From October 1, 2021, the co-chairman of the board, Peter Zils, will be responsible for the business areas of strategy, wholesale, finance and investor relations and the co-chairman of the board, Markus Hendrich, will remain responsible for technology, operations and digitization and - starting October 1st - will be responsible for human resources additionally. Achim Theis continues to be responsible for the sales, marketing and key account management divisions.



"I am very pleased that our decision to win Markus Hendrich for the ecotel Management Board has already had such positive effects after only 15 months. Both the members of the supervisory board and I are extremely pleased to be able to appoint him as co-chairman of the board alongside the founder and long-time CEO, Peter Zils. The entire management team combines a high level of competence, innovative strength and many years of experience and expertise. Thus, the course for the future of the company has now been set, even for the long term," explained Dr. Norbert Bensel, chairman of the supervisory board of ecotel communication ag.

"With Markus Hendrich, Achim Theis and I have had an additional board colleague at our side since July 1st, 2020, who has already been able to provide several new impulses in the quite a short time. I am pleased that he will now take over the co-chairmanship of ecotel together with me and that he will play a key role in shaping the future strategic direction of the company - not only with reference to the future generation change. With his fresh ideas, his extensive knowledge and his engaging way, he has not only inspired and delighted me and my long-term colleague Achim Theis, but also the entire ecotel team, "added Peter Zils.

"I am very thankful for the trust and confidence from both the Supervisory Board and the entire organization. I am excited about the additional opportunity to further develop ecotel together with Peter Zils and Achim Theis. The preconditions for this have never been better, "explained Markus Hendrich.