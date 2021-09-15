(from left to right) IAV CEO Matthias Kratzsch, IAV CFO Katja Ziegler, architect Michael Reisinger, Mayor Jürgen Troll and District Administrator Bastian Rosenau filled a time capsule for later generations that will be bricked into the foundation stone.

IAV Heimsheim (Copyright: Mössnang Reisinger Architekten)

IAV expands Heimsheim facility into a development center

Berlin/Heimsheim, September 15, 2021. IAV is significantly expanding its presence in southern Germany with a new development center. In addition to the EMC test center, a building complex is being constructed with 370 workstations as well as a modern high-voltage testing infrastructure, test fields and workshops. IAV will thus be taking on the high-voltage integration of future E-series vehicles at the new development site in cooperation with automotive manufacturers.

"For electromobility to take off successfully, e-vehicles need to come onto the market in sufficient variety and at shorter intervals. So development has to pick up speed, and with increasing complexity," says Katja Ziegler, CFO of IAV. "With our development center, we are intensifying our close customer relationships with automobile manufacturers and creating a hub for the development of new vehicle generations."

In addition to the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test center announced last year, the development center will also include a building complex with 370 workstations for project partners and employees. In addition, there will be test areas and a complete high-voltage (HV) test infrastructure consisting of pre-integration stations, test benches for intelligent charging functions and DC fast-charge test fields. With the help of the HV infrastructure, IAV will support customers in accelerating the integration of high-voltage components into the vehicle and shortening the time to series production readiness.