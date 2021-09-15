checkAd

IAV GmbH IAV expands Heimsheim facility into a development center

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.09.2021, 13:17  |  40   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 15.09.2021 / 13:17

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=24ac7fe0fd3b3100a01e8c53e40a0d2e

IAV Construction side in Heimsheimfncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=400ea4e58363f78d80fe1eaf2655b41d
(from left to right) IAV CEO Matthias Kratzsch, IAV CFO Katja Ziegler, architect Michael Reisinger, Mayor Jürgen Troll and District Administrator Bastian Rosenau filled a time capsule for later generations that will be bricked into the foundation stone.

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=9d3a3ba4a2ae9fca3db261a25ee6fe3e

IAV Heimsheim (Copyright: Mössnang Reisinger Architekten)

IAV expands Heimsheim facility into a development center

Berlin/Heimsheim, September 15, 2021. IAV is significantly expanding its presence in southern Germany with a new development center. In addition to the EMC test center, a building complex is being constructed with 370 workstations as well as a modern high-voltage testing infrastructure, test fields and workshops. IAV will thus be taking on the high-voltage integration of future E-series vehicles at the new development site in cooperation with automotive manufacturers.

"For electromobility to take off successfully, e-vehicles need to come onto the market in sufficient variety and at shorter intervals. So development has to pick up speed, and with increasing complexity," says Katja Ziegler, CFO of IAV. "With our development center, we are intensifying our close customer relationships with automobile manufacturers and creating a hub for the development of new vehicle generations."

In addition to the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test center announced last year, the development center will also include a building complex with 370 workstations for project partners and employees. In addition, there will be test areas and a complete high-voltage (HV) test infrastructure consisting of pre-integration stations, test benches for intelligent charging functions and DC fast-charge test fields. With the help of the HV infrastructure, IAV will support customers in accelerating the integration of high-voltage components into the vehicle and shortening the time to series production readiness.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IAV GmbH IAV expands Heimsheim facility into a development center DGAP-Media / 15.09.2021 / 13:17 IAV Construction side in Heimsheim(from left to right) IAV CEO Matthias Kratzsch, IAV CFO Katja Ziegler, architect Michael Reisinger, Mayor Jürgen Troll and District Administrator Bastian Rosenau filled a time …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino Beteiligungen GmbH, eine 100%-ige Tochtergesellschaft der sino ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: mainvestor GmbH / Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Für Anleger bietet ein Eyemaxx-Investment ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Zusätzliches Know-how für den Smartbroker: wallstreet:online-Gruppe verstärkt ihr Führungsteam ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG sets price range for its planned IPO at EUR 24 to 28
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Arzneimittel FYB207 mit renommiertem Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021 ...
DGAP-News: Abivax gibt weitere Studienergebnisse und ein Update zur klinischen Entwicklungsstrategie von ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement