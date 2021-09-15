Tradeweb Partners with CFETS to Launch Southbound Bond Connect Extending China Footprint

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it will expand its trading link with CFETS under the Bond Connect channel on September 24 to allow mainland China onshore institutions to invest in Hong Kong’s fixed income markets. Tradeweb was the first platform to enable offshore investors to buy and sell Chinese onshore bonds via its fully electronic request-for-quote (RFQ) trading link to Northbound Bond Connect. More than $900 billion in CNY cash bonds trades has been done via Tradeweb since the launch of Bond Connect in July 2017. Last year, Tradeweb once again partnered with the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) to deliver the first fully electronic RFQ access to China Interbank Bond Market (CIBM) Direct, another popular route for overseas investors connecting to and trading in the Chinese onshore bond market.

Lee Olesky, CEO of Tradeweb Markets, said: “After being selected as the first platform to link to Bond Connect and China’s $15 trillion onshore bond market, we are honored to be chosen again as a launch partner for Southbound trading. This latest milestone is the result of Tradeweb’s close collaboration with CFETS to create access channels that help open up China’s financial markets. Tradeweb is at the forefront of digitizing and modernizing fixed income trading, so we look forward to working collaboratively with local participants to improve their access to liquidity and workflow efficiency in these markets.”

Yi Zhang, President of CFETS, commented: “We are pleased to be partnering again with Tradeweb to achieve Bond Connect’s fundamental objective to serve as a mutual access pathway for fixed income investors in mainland China and overseas. The success of Northbound trading is proof that electronic execution is the way forward for bond market participants, and we are excited to see how it can further enhance onshore investors’ Southbound trading experience.”

Through the new Southbound Bond Connect solution between CFETS and Tradeweb, onshore institutional investors can conduct price discovery, trade negotiation and trade execution with Tradeweb’s network of regional and international liquidity providers in the offshore bond markets, via fully-electronic RFQ. The expansion of Bond Connect provides onshore institutions with more ways to diversify their fixed income investment portfolios.