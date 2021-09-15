checkAd

OpGen Announces Data from Prospective Randomized Controlled Multicenter Clinical Study Using the Unyvero HPN Panel for Hospitalized Patients with Suspicion of Pneumonia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

- Unyvero reduced the use of inappropriate antibiotic therapy by 45.1%

- Unyvero shortened inappropriate antibiotic therapy by 39 hours, and reduced overall antibiotic therapy duration by 22.54%

- 3 x higher probability of avoiding inappropriate antibiotic therapy in the patient group diagnosed by Unyvero

-  Unyvero results combined with antibiotic stewardship are efficient and safe in decreasing time on inappropriate antibiotic therapy in hospitalized patients with pneumonia at risk for Gram-negative bacteria

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced clinical data from an investigator-initiated and driven prospective randomized controlled multicenter study. Data on the Unyvero HPN was presented at the virtual European Respiratory Society (ERS) conference on September 7, 2021, and subsequently presented during a webinar held on September 14, 2021.

The webinar titled “Multiplex Bacterial PCR in Bronchoalveolar Lavage (BAL) - Does It Impact Inappropriate Antibiotic Use?” described the study which assessed the clinical utility and impact of the Unyvero panel in hospitalized adult patients with suspicion of pneumonia and a clinical indication for bronchoscopy and at risk for infection with Gram-negative bacteria. The primary study endpoint was duration of inappropriate antibiotic therapy.

740 patients were screened, of which 208 eligible patients underwent randomization; 100 patients were randomized to the intervention group (also referred to as the PCR group; BAL was analyzed by conventional culture as well as determination of Gram-negative bacteria using the Unyvero HPN panel), and 108 patients were randomized to the control group (BAL was analyzed solely by conventional culture). Within 4 hours after bronchoscopy Unyvero results were available and shared with the attending physician treating the patients in the intervention group.

Pulmonary physician Prof. Daiana Stolz, MD, MPH, FCCP, FERS, University Hospital Basel, Switzerland, presented a summary of the study results based on the primary endpoint and findings from several other measured metrics:

  • Inappropriate antibiotic treatment was significantly shorter in the PCR group – Unyvero decreased the average duration of inappropriate antibiotic therapy from 86 hours in the control group to 47 hours in the PCR intervention group; the low P-value p<0.0001 suggests the robustness and high statistical significance.
  • Inappropriate antibiotic therapy was reduced by 45.1% in the PCR group.
  • Duration of antibiotic therapy altogether was reduced by 22.5% in the PCR group.
  • Probability of avoiding inappropriate antibiotic therapy was 3 times higher in the patient group that was diagnosed by Unyvero.
  • Clinical stability, including reaching clinical stability and/or being discharged, time to clinical stability or discharge, length of hospital stay, ICU admission, and 30-day mortality were assessed to determine if decreasing the amount of antibiotics or reduction in use of broad-spectrum antibiotics in the intervention group worsened patient outcomes, and the findings suggested that there was no significant difference in the two randomized groups.
  • In terms of diagnostic performance, Gram-negative rods in BAL were detected more commonly by Unyvero PCR than conventional culture – 45 bacteria in 39 patients vs. 32 bacteria in 33 patients, respectively.

The study concluded that “The results of Unyvero combined with antibiotic stewardship is efficient and safe in decreasing time on inappropriate antibiotic therapy in hospitalized patients with pneumonia at risk for Gram-negative rods.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OpGen Announces Data from Prospective Randomized Controlled Multicenter Clinical Study Using the Unyvero HPN Panel for Hospitalized Patients with Suspicion of Pneumonia - Unyvero reduced the use of inappropriate antibiotic therapy by 45.1% - Unyvero shortened inappropriate antibiotic therapy by 39 hours, and reduced overall antibiotic therapy duration by 22.54% - 3 x higher probability of avoiding inappropriate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Conduent Analysis: Number of U.S. Recipients of Pandemic Food Aid Remains High as Nation Struggles with COVID-19
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in ...
Acasti Pharma to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Summit on September 21ˢᵗ
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...