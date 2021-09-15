OpGen Announces Data from Prospective Randomized Controlled Multicenter Clinical Study Using the Unyvero HPN Panel for Hospitalized Patients with Suspicion of Pneumonia

- Unyvero results combined with antibiotic stewardship are efficient and safe in decreasing time on inappropriate antibiotic therapy in hospitalized patients with pneumonia at risk for Gram-negative bacteria

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced clinical data from an investigator-initiated and driven prospective randomized controlled multicenter study. Data on the Unyvero HPN was presented at the virtual European Respiratory Society (ERS) conference on September 7, 2021, and subsequently presented during a webinar held on September 14, 2021.

The webinar titled “Multiplex Bacterial PCR in Bronchoalveolar Lavage (BAL) - Does It Impact Inappropriate Antibiotic Use?” described the study which assessed the clinical utility and impact of the Unyvero panel in hospitalized adult patients with suspicion of pneumonia and a clinical indication for bronchoscopy and at risk for infection with Gram-negative bacteria. The primary study endpoint was duration of inappropriate antibiotic therapy.

740 patients were screened, of which 208 eligible patients underwent randomization; 100 patients were randomized to the intervention group (also referred to as the PCR group; BAL was analyzed by conventional culture as well as determination of Gram-negative bacteria using the Unyvero HPN panel), and 108 patients were randomized to the control group (BAL was analyzed solely by conventional culture). Within 4 hours after bronchoscopy Unyvero results were available and shared with the attending physician treating the patients in the intervention group.

Pulmonary physician Prof. Daiana Stolz, MD, MPH, FCCP, FERS, University Hospital Basel, Switzerland, presented a summary of the study results based on the primary endpoint and findings from several other measured metrics:

Inappropriate antibiotic treatment was significantly shorter in the PCR group – Unyvero decreased the average duration of inappropriate antibiotic therapy from 86 hours in the control group to 47 hours in the PCR intervention group; the low P-value p<0.0001 suggests the robustness and high statistical significance.

Inappropriate antibiotic therapy was reduced by 45.1% in the PCR group.

Duration of antibiotic therapy altogether was reduced by 22.5% in the PCR group.

Probability of avoiding inappropriate antibiotic therapy was 3 times higher in the patient group that was diagnosed by Unyvero.

Clinical stability, including reaching clinical stability and/or being discharged, time to clinical stability or discharge, length of hospital stay, ICU admission, and 30-day mortality were assessed to determine if decreasing the amount of antibiotics or reduction in use of broad-spectrum antibiotics in the intervention group worsened patient outcomes, and the findings suggested that there was no significant difference in the two randomized groups.

In terms of diagnostic performance, Gram-negative rods in BAL were detected more commonly by Unyvero PCR than conventional culture – 45 bacteria in 39 patients vs. 32 bacteria in 33 patients, respectively.

The study concluded that “The results of Unyvero combined with antibiotic stewardship is efficient and safe in decreasing time on inappropriate antibiotic therapy in hospitalized patients with pneumonia at risk for Gram-negative rods.”