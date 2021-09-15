Heat Biologics CEO to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on September 29th

checkAd

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced that Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat Biologics, will be presenting at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference being held virtually between September 27-30, 2021.

Presentation Details:
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Time: 9:20 AM ET / 6:20 AM PT
Webcast: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

About Heat Biologics, Inc.
Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. Heat’s gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 trial, various infectious disease/biological threat programs in preclinical development and a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

For more information, please visit: www.heatbio.com, and also follow us on Twitter.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
David Waldman
+1 919 289 4017
investorrelations@heatbio.com





