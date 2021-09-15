Heat Biologics CEO to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on September 29th

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced that Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat Biologics, will be presenting at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference being held virtually between September 27-30, 2021.



Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Time: 9:20 AM ET / 6:20 AM PT

Webcast: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference