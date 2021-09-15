TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (the “Company”) today announced that senior members of its management team are scheduled to conduct virtual meetings with investors at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference on September 21, 2021.

The Company’s presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of TRTX’s website at http://investors.tpgrefinance.com/event.