CBRE Unveils New Brand Positioning that Underscores Company’s Evolution into Diversified Global Business

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the global leader in commercial real estate services and investment, today announced new brand positioning including a new vision, “Realizing Potential in Every Dimension” and global corporate website. The new positioning underscores the company’s continued evolution into a provider of highly diversified, integrated services that meet the full range of investor and occupier requirements at all stages of the real estate lifecycle.

“CBRE has evolved significantly as we have strengthened and diversified our business across four dimensions – asset types, lines of business, clients and geographies. Just as our service offering has evolved, we’re moving the CBRE brand forward, reflecting our success in delivering differentiated outcomes for all our stakeholders,” said Bob Sulentic, the company’s president and chief executive officer.

The strategic pillars that support the brand positioning include:

  • Strategic Partnering, which underscores the company’s dedication to deep, strategic relationships with investor and occupier clients.
  • Integrated Solutions, which represents CBRE’s ability to combine multiple capabilities in tailoring solutions for today’s interdependent real estate needs.
  • Data and Insights, which highlights CBRE’s ability to harness the power of the world’s largest repository of commercial real estate information and data.

CBRE also unveiled a reimagined and re-designed global website to better support client needs as they seek insights and resources for increasingly complex business challenges.

Benji Baer, CBRE’s chief marketing officer, said: “From property leasing and sales, to workplace experience consultation, to enabling sustainable investments, CBRE plays a central role in helping businesses and people to thrive. Clients are being more thoughtful about their real estate needs than ever before and require more from their business partners. Our new positioning reflects the distinct value our multidimensional expertise delivers and our ability to drive superior solutions for our clients.”

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Disclaimer

