Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends LSB Industries, Inc. Stockholders Vote “FOR” Exchange Transaction

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced that independent proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis, has recommended that LSB shareholders vote “FOR” all of the proposals in the Definitive Proxy Statement filed by the Company on August 26, 2021 relating to the Company’s agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with LSB Funding LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, LLC (“Eldridge”), to exchange the shares of LSB Series E-1 and Series F-1 Redeemable Preferred Stock held by Eldridge for shares of LSB common stock.

Glass Lewis, in its report dated September 14, 2021, indicates that1, “Here, we understand that the proposed exchange agreement was arrived at following a strategic review process and following considerable discussions and negotiations with Eldridge. For its part, the board formed a special committee of independent directors to oversee this process and worked with outside legal and financial advisors. The proposed exchange would remove LSB Lender’s right to require the Company to pay in 2023 approximately $419 million of liquidation value that would be due under the Preferred Shares at that time and would provide greater financial flexibility, including to pursue future merger and acquisition transactions. The board states that the proposed exchange would improve the Company’s capital structure and credit metrics and simplify its balance sheet with the removal of the Preferred Shares. The exchange is expected to reduce the Company’s net debt leverage from 9.0x to 5.6x its adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2021 on a trailing twelve month basis and would not involve any cash consideration, preserving cash and avoiding additional leverage that could be used for other strategic initiatives . . . . Overall, we find that the proposed exchange appears reasonable to the Company and its shareholders. Based on these factors and the support of the board, we believe the exchange agreement is in the best interest of shareholders.”

Mark Behrman, LSB’s President and CEO, stated, “The Glass Lewis recommendation in favor of our proposed exchange transaction further supports our position that this transaction is strongly aligned with the interests of LSB’s shareholders through the greater financial flexibility and reduced cost of capital it will provide, which we expect will better enable us to drive growth in earnings and cash flow. We urge LSB stockholders to follow the Glass Lewis recommendation and vote `FOR' the transaction today.”