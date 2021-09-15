NICE Expands its Global Reach with Bell Canada

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE)today announced an agreement with Bell (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company, to expand access to NICE CXone for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) in Canada. CXone, the world’s most comprehensive omnichannel offering in the CCaaS market, will provide Bell customers the industry-leading contact center platform combined with Bell’s ultra-fast speed and low latency network that contact centers need for highly flexible, digital-first customer experiences.

In today’s competitive digital landscape, contact centers play an integral role in fostering customer relationships and building a community of highly engaged brand advocates. Key to establishing these connections is an all-in-one and cloud native omnichannel contact center, which enables the seamless movement between self-service and agent-assisted customer service channels. In fact, the 2020 NICE Customer Experience (CX) Transformational Benchmark, Consumer Wave, which surveyed more than 2,500 consumers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, found that regardless of where they begin an interaction, 94 percent of consumers say they want seamless access to a customer service agent. Further, 83 percent say that they expect to switch to chat, text or phone in the same interaction. CXone, offered by Bell, will help Canada-based contact centers meet and exceed these expectations.

“With the breakneck speed with which consumer preferences evolve, companies must continue to keep pace with the customer experience they are delivering,” said Paul Jarman, CEO, NICE CXone. “CXone delivers all the capabilities businesses need to innovate and grow, and is the only CCaaS platform with an embedded AI engine. The combination of CXone with Canada’s largest network and contact center business services brings a reliable, scalable and innovative solution to businesses that want to ensure every customer experience is a positive one.”

NICE and Bell together will combine their respective strengths to provide Canadian businesses with an advanced contact center solution with CXone, the leader in CCaaS, and Bell’s advanced high-speed network with built-in security and redundancy. Bell works with organizations of all sizes to build solutions that work for their business, from solution design and technology integration to 24/7 bilingual support. Now with CXone, Bell can help these organizations implement a digital-first omnichannel strategy so that they can stay connected with their customers anywhere, anytime and on any device.