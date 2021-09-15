checkAd

CI Financial Establishes U.S. Headquarters in Miami

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX), a diversified global asset and wealth management company, announces the establishment of its U.S. headquarters in Miami.

The addition of a headquarters in Florida follows CI’s rapid wealth management expansion in the U.S., with the company acquiring or agreeing to acquire 21 registered investment advisor firms (including affiliate acquisitions) in 19 months since rolling out a new corporate strategy. During this period, CI’s U.S. assets have reached C$92 billion (US$73 billion). CI’s total assets globally have grown to C$320 billion (US$254 billion), up from C$176 billion (US$131 billion) only 18 months ago – making CI one of the fastest-growing asset and wealth management companies globally. (Asset levels as at August 31, 2021.)

Establishing the Miami headquarters serves as a natural evolution of CI’s expansion in the U.S. This office will oversee the continued development of CI Private Wealth, the brand name for CI’s U.S. platform.

“Miami is an incredible place to establish our U.S. headquarters and support our fast-growing U.S. business,” said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial. “It serves as the next logical step for our expansion plans as we work to build the leading high-net-worth wealth management platform in the country. In addition, Miami is a vibrant, multicultural city that offers a deep talent pool, an attractive location for recruiting and a very business-friendly environment.”

The office, located in the city’s Brickell district, will be home to CI’s U.S. operations and the primary location for its U.S. leadership team. CI’s executive officers will divide their time between the Miami and Toronto offices. CI expects to expand its presence in Miami over time as the firm continues to execute against its U.S. corporate strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome CI Financial to Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Their move is the latest example of our welcoming business climate at work – something we continue to see from Miami to Pensacola. We appreciate CI Financial’s commitment to our state and wish them all the success.”

“CI Financial is the largest financial institution to ever place a headquarters in South Florida,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “The significance of this cannot be overstated and moves us further towards our goal to become the ’capital of capital.’ We thank Kurt MacAlpine, the board of directors, their executive team, and our own Venture Miami team for supporting their move to the City of Miami.”

