While it might seem early to start counting the days to Christmas, there is no better time than now to purchase one of DAVIDsTEA’s three exclusive 24 Days of Tea calendars. With limited quantities available, it’s best to order ahead to make sure the countdown is ready to go on December 1 st .

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce the launch of its biggest Holiday Countdown Collection yet. 24 Days of Tea , the company’s highly anticipated tea calendars, are now available at all 18 DAVIDsTEA flagship stores across Canada, and online at davidstea.com .

Discover DAVIDsTEA’s three merry calendars this holiday season, because counting down the days to Christmas can be done at any age!

DAVIDsTEA is excited to invite tea lovers from across North America to unwrap a selection of curated teas designed to please all palates. Featuring the all-new 24 Days of Tea - Caffeine-Free, which showcases DAVIDsTEA’s favourite herbal tea selection, the 2021 Holiday Countdown Collection will also include the return of 2020 top seller 24 Days of Matcha, in addition to the tried-and-true classic 24 Days of Tea, highlighting the best of DAVIDsTEA blends. Convinced that the countdown is just as good as the main event, all three items of the Holiday Countdown Collection are the perfect way to sample the brand’s top teas and to discover a new favourite.

“24 Days of Tea is undeniably our most anticipated launch of the year,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “We are excited to offer our loyal customers not one, but three iconic DAVIDsTEA holiday calendars this year. Whether you prefer the classic seasonal offering, are looking for caffeine-free options or seeking an all-matcha experience, we have taken customer feedback to heart, and created a 24 Days of Tea calendar for absolutely everyone this holiday season.”

2021 Holiday Countdown Collection

24 Days of Tea : It’s the most wonderful teatime of the year! Back for its 11 th season, unwrap 24 days of pure holiday spirit with our top festive loose-leaf blends. We’ve even thrown in some throwback faves, unique online exclusives and sneak peeks to make every day until the big event feel special.





: It’s the most wonderful teatime of the year! Back for its 11 season, unwrap 24 days of pure holiday spirit with our top festive loose-leaf blends. We’ve even thrown in some throwback faves, unique online exclusives and sneak peeks to make every day until the big event feel special. 24 Days of Tea - Caffeine-Free : Make every night a silent night. Well, 24 of them. These caffeine-free blends were specifically chosen to help you wind down after a day of celebration, wrapping presents and kitchen crises.





: Make every night a silent night. Well, 24 of them. These caffeine-free blends were specifically chosen to help you wind down after a day of celebration, wrapping presents and kitchen crises. 24 Days of Matcha: The ghost of holiday past is here: it’s a merry matcha extravaganza! Returning by popular demand, our favourite festive and classic blends are hiding behind every door. The largest matcha collection in North America conveniently packed into 24 days? Yes please.



With limited quantities available, there is no better time than now to purchase one or all three items from DAVIDsTEA’s 2021 Holiday Countdown Collection, available online at davidstea.com for Canadian and U.S. customers, or in-store at one of DAVIDsTEA’s 18 flagship locations across Canada.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,300 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

