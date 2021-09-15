checkAd

Cover Technologies Inc. Closes Acquisition of Flurbo Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 13:30  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: COVE) (OTC: MGPRF) (Frankfurt: 304A) (the “Company” or “Cover”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of Flurbo, a decentralized finance ("DeFi") blockchain technology software application designed to facilitate tracking, trading, transacting, and borrowing against digital assets, in a secured and transparent manner (“Flurbo”). The acquisition of Flurbo was previously announced on May 19, 2021 and August 19, 2021.

Cover views the asset acquisition of this blockchain technology as a complement to its current business of developing a technology to process magnesium from tailings in an environmentally and sustainable manner. The acquisition of Flurbo will provide the Company with the technology to vertically integrate the various levels of the resource sector from initial production to processing, and then up the supply chain, logistics, and finance. Cover's acquisition of Flurbo is an opportunity to aggregate all participants and transactions at all levels in the resources industry by providing one trusted and transparent digital solution. Flurbo will provide resource producers the ability to capture mineral production statistics to help streamline logistics and financing, and facilitate provenance tracking. The Flurbo solution may be used by a wide variety of participants including producers, purchasers, financial institutions, financiers, streamers, logistics companies, and assayers.

Terms of the Acquisition

Pursuant to the asset purchase agreement dated August 16, 2021 (the "APA"), Cover issued a total of 5,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") to the vendor, Nifty Technologies Inc. (“Nifty”). The parties agreed to a deemed price of $0.265 per Consideration Share at the time the parties entered into the Letter of Intent on May 19, 2021, which deemed price was equal to the Company's last private placement on February 12, 2021. Cover believes that the deemed price of $0.265 per common share on the date of the LOI accurately reflected the fair market value of Cover's common shares at the time the parties agreed to the acquisition.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cover Technologies Inc. Closes Acquisition of Flurbo Technology VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - COVER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: COVE) (OTC: MGPRF) (Frankfurt: 304A) (the “Company” or “Cover”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of Flurbo, a decentralized …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Conduent Analysis: Number of U.S. Recipients of Pandemic Food Aid Remains High as Nation Struggles with COVID-19
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in ...
Acasti Pharma to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Summit on September 21ˢᵗ
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...