Cover Technologies Inc. Closes Acquisition of Flurbo Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: COVE) (OTC: MGPRF) (Frankfurt: 304A) (the “Company” or “Cover”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of Flurbo, a decentralized finance ("DeFi") blockchain technology software application designed to facilitate tracking, trading, transacting, and borrowing against digital assets, in a secured and transparent manner (“Flurbo”). The acquisition of Flurbo was previously announced on May 19, 2021 and August 19, 2021.



Cover views the asset acquisition of this blockchain technology as a complement to its current business of developing a technology to process magnesium from tailings in an environmentally and sustainable manner. The acquisition of Flurbo will provide the Company with the technology to vertically integrate the various levels of the resource sector from initial production to processing, and then up the supply chain, logistics, and finance. Cover's acquisition of Flurbo is an opportunity to aggregate all participants and transactions at all levels in the resources industry by providing one trusted and transparent digital solution. Flurbo will provide resource producers the ability to capture mineral production statistics to help streamline logistics and financing, and facilitate provenance tracking. The Flurbo solution may be used by a wide variety of participants including producers, purchasers, financial institutions, financiers, streamers, logistics companies, and assayers.

Terms of the Acquisition

Pursuant to the asset purchase agreement dated August 16, 2021 (the "APA"), Cover issued a total of 5,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") to the vendor, Nifty Technologies Inc. (“Nifty”). The parties agreed to a deemed price of $0.265 per Consideration Share at the time the parties entered into the Letter of Intent on May 19, 2021, which deemed price was equal to the Company's last private placement on February 12, 2021. Cover believes that the deemed price of $0.265 per common share on the date of the LOI accurately reflected the fair market value of Cover's common shares at the time the parties agreed to the acquisition.