Revolution Medicines to Participate in 3rd Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit

Company’s Scientific Leadership to Highlight Key Findings from Ongoing RAS(ON) Inhibitor Programs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted drugs to inhibit frontier targets that drive and sustain RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming 3rd Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit being held September 21-23, 2021. Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development, will serve as chairperson for one of the conference’s scientific tracks and moderate a panel discussion during the virtual event. In addition, Jan Smith, Ph.D., senior vice president, biology and Bob Nichols, Ph.D., project lead for RMC-6291, the company’s development-stage KRASG12C(ON) inhibitor, will each deliver a scientific presentation as part of the conference.



Details of Revolution Medicines’ participation in the 3rd Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit are as follows: