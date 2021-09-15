checkAd

Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold

SAN JOSE, CA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  -- Guskin Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “Guskin Gold”) (OTCQB: GKIN), a company focused on acquiring and advancing gold properties in Ghana, the world’s seventh largest gold producing nation, is pleased to report initial samples collected at the Company’s Kukuom property open pit tested up to 46.6 grams per tonne gold.

In preparation for an upcoming drill and open pit bulk testing program scheduled to begin in October 2021, the Company collected six samples on the Kukuom property from the hard rock vein, surrounding open pit wall, and two historic alluvial tailing piles found onsite (see Figure 1).

Most notably, three samples were taken from two bedrock pits exposed vein and measured 46.6 grams per tonne (g/t) and 10.65 g/t gold. The third sample was a combination of both pits, crushed, and panned with the slurry measuring 23.3 g/t gold (see Figure 2). Additionally, a random wall sample taken measured 1.84 g/t gold, and samples of two historic tailing piles were also taken to be studied. Historic tailing samples may be of interest for studies of historic artisanal mine locations, non-modern mining techniques, the gold left behind from the alluvial payload. The two samples contained 1.14 g/t and 0.80 g/t gold.

The six samples collected were overseen by Naana Asante, Guskin Gold CEO, and Owusu Sekyere Boateng, P.Eng. MEng, head of Mine Operations and Engineering and were delivered to ALS Geochemistry Labs' facility in Kumasi, Ghana. The six grab samples tested for gold were determined by ALS’ method Au-AA23, which is a fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish on a 30-gram split. Guskin Gold is reliant on ALS in Kumasi, for its quality assurance/quality control protocol, as these are preliminary samples and limited in number.

Mr. Boateng, Guskin Gold Mine Operations head, states: "We have remained very active advancing our programs and defining targets on our Kukuom property in advance of our drill program and open pit, bulk sampling. The positive results of high-grade gold samples, and multiple geophysical anomalies, represent strong drill targets for the Company and very favourable indicators for our bulk sampling program."

The Company will be conducting a drill program with field crews in October with efforts focused on opening a test pit for bulk sampling.

About the Kukuom Project and the Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt
The Kukuom Property covers a total surface area of 156 square kilometers and is located in the highly renowned Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt between the cities of Goaso and Bibiani. Known gold producers including Newmont, Kinross, Anglogold Ashanti and Asanko Gold, and are all within 100km of the Kukuom Project area.

