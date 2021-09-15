Biogen Plans to Initiate Phase 3b Study Evaluating Potential Benefit of a Higher Dose of Nusinersen in Patients Previously Treated with Evrysdi (risdiplam)

Clinical data available to date suggest there are remaining unmet needs in some spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients treated with Evrysdi 1 -3

The ASCEND study aims to evaluate whether treatment with a higher dose of nusinersen has the potential to improve clinical outcomes in these patients

Building on the proven efficacy and well-established safety of the currently approved 12-milligram dose, patients in this study will receive an investigational higher dose of nusinersen, which is also being evaluated in the DEVOTE study



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced plans to initiate a global Phase 3b clinical study, ASCEND. The ASCEND study is designed to evaluate the clinical outcomes and assess the safety of a higher dose of nusinersen* in children, teens and adults with later-onset spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) following treatment with Evrysdi (risdiplam).

People with SMA do not produce enough survival motor neuron (SMN) protein, which is critical for the ongoing maintenance of motor neurons that support sitting, standing and movement. Over time, people with SMA may lose their ability to perform everyday activities, including brushing their teeth, turning on a light switch or drinking from a cup.4,5 The goal of treatment in SMA is to sufficiently protect motor neurons and help preserve function.

“We believe that lower drug exposure may be contributing to less-than-optimal treatment outcomes for some patients treated with Evrysdi. The ASCEND study seeks to understand if nusinersen may address that unmet medical need and will help inform the future of SMA treatment, with the hope of improving patients’ outcomes for the long term,” said Maha Radhakrishnan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Biogen.

Available data suggest that exposure to Evrysdi diminishes with increased age and weight, with an approximately 40 percent reduction in drug concentration in adults compared to infants.6,7 Evrysdi’s dosing is capped at 5 milligrams (mg) once patients reach 20 kilograms (kg).8

At the approved 12-mg dose, motor neuron exposure to nusinersen remains similar as patients age and grow.9 Further, nusinersen has demonstrated proven, sustained efficacy and a well-characterized safety profile, with long-term data in patients treated for more than 7 years across ages and SMA types. Taken together, these data support further exploration of whether a higher dose can deliver even greater efficacy to patients. The ASCEND study will assess if nusinersen at a higher dose may address outstanding clinical needs among later-onset SMA patients treated with Evrysdi who want to make a change in their treatment regimen. The same investigational higher dose of nusinersen is also being evaluated in the ongoing DEVOTE study.